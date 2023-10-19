When Do You Get the Black Suit in Spider-Man 2?

Image: Insomniac Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has a ton of new features that set it apart from the 2018 original, but the standout addition is the iconic black Symbiote suit. Since the story deals with Venom, it’s only fair that Peter gets his own black suit too. The Symbiote doesn’t become a major part of the story until later down the line though, so Peter and Miles will spend the first few hours of the game dealing with Kraven the Hunter. How much of Kraven do you have to tolerate before Peter gets the black Symbiote suit, though?

When Do You Unlock the Symbiote Suit in Spider-Man 2?

The black suit is unlocked during the main story of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The Symbiote initially starts out bonded to Harry — which was set up by the first game’s post-credits scene — but it will eventually make its way over to Peter.

You’ll unlock the Symbiote suit after completing the mission “Good Men,” which takes place a few hours into the main storyline of Spider-Man 2. This is the 15th mission of the game. You can check your overall story progress in the game’s settings menu to track how close you are to getting the Symbiote suit.

Image: Insomniac Games

Once Peter bonds with the Symbiote and gets the black suit, you won’t be able to change out of it during main missions since it’s so integral to the story. You can still use whichever suit you like during free roam and side quests, however, so you’re not permanently stuck in the suit. After unlocking the Symbiote suit during the main story, you will also be able to unlock more black suits for Peter like the Sam Raimi Spider-Man 3 costume and a classic comic-accurate black suit.

The Symbiote suit also comes with special Symbiote powers that replace Peter’s spider arms, so you might want to save up some skill points to upgrade these tendril-based abilities to make the most of them during combat. If you’d prefer to use the mechanical spider arms instead of the Symbiote powers, just swap to a normal Spidey suit.