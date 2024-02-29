Many fans of the original recruited Yuffie as soon as they left Midgar and are anxiously waiting for her to join the crew. So, when does Yuffie join your party in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth?

In the original Final Fantasy VII, Yuffie could be found in a forest. Her plotline involved her quest for more materia, leading her to even steal from your party at some point. That said, when it comes to Yuffie and how she joins you in FF7 Rebirth, the plot is quite different.

How to Recruit Yuffie in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You must complete all the events of the main storyline in Costa del Sol for Yuffie to join your team. She will show up a few times as you advance in the main storyline, but you won’t be able to recruit her until after she helps you defeat Hojo’s robot. Once that part of the game is finished, she will basically beg to join your team. Up to that point, you should not worry about recruiting Yuffie. Unlike the original game, Yuffie won’t be hiding in the forest trying to ambush you and steal your materia. She is a much more fleshed-out character this time, with great moments and quite some time in the spotlight.

Should You Recruit Yuffie in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

When Yuffie pleads to be part of the team, you have the choice to decline. Regardless of your decision, Yuffie will become a member of your party, but the scenes that unfold will vary based on your response. If you wish to witness Yuffie’s persistent attempts to convince you of her value to the team, opt to refuse at every given opportunity. Unlike in the original game where Yuffie was an optional character, she will now becomes a part of your team no matter what, enriching the gameplay experience and the story of FF7 Rebirth overall.

Not being an optional character means that Yuffie has many important moments in the main story. She is also an extremely versatile character who can deal a good amount of physical and elemental damage and is great at both short and long-ranged combat.