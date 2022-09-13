Are you wondering when Octopath Traveler 2 will release? Because if you do, you are in the right place. Nintendo Direct premiered a few hours ago, and the Nintendo online event shared with fans of the company worldwide all the new titles and exciting new adventures players will be able to experience shortly. One of the many announcements made in this event iteration was the sequel to the critically acclaimed game Octopath Traveler.

When Is the Release Date for Octopath Traveler 2?

Octopath Traveler 2 will release on February 2nd, 2023. This means players are a few months away from enjoying this title made by Square Enix. The announcement alone surprised many fans of the series that have been eager to find something about the title since its prequel launched in 2019. From what players can see in Octopath Traveler 2’s trailer, they will be able to experience this exciting new adventure as eight different characters that will cross paths with each other and embark on this new narrative made by Square Enix.

Similar to its first installment, Octopath Traveler 2 will feature eight different characters, each with a unique backstory that will help build the world in which the adventure takes place. Solistia will be the new setting, so players will not come back to Orsterra. The game’s trailer showed players what to expect when the game releases. The developers chose to keep the game’s retro aesthetic and gameplay, so fans of the first game will feel right at home.

One of the game’s features that stood out in the trailer is the options players will have depending on the time of day they choose to take them. This new feature could definitely spice up the gameplay. We could see different gameplay routes or choices throughout playthroughs depending on the time of day they take place.

Since its release, Octopath Traveler has received lots of positive reviews on sites like Steam and Metacritic. Many players have shared their experiences and all the fun they have had since starting the game.

Octopath Traveler 2 will be available on February 2nd, 2023 on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC. For more information about the title go to the official Square Enix Twitter profile.