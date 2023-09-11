Image: 2K Sports

Are you looking to rock some Short Shorts in NBA 2K24? Well, you’re not alone, my friend. These tiny pieces of clothing have been causing quite a stir among ballers since the launch of NBA 2K24. And let’s be honest, who wouldn’t want to show off those legs? In the previous games, they were a staple item that you could buy in The City. But in the latest version, it seems like they ran away from us! Anyway, fear not – we got your back (or legs, in this case). Here’s where to buy Short Shorts in NBA 2K24.

Where to get Short Shorts in NBA 2K24

Image: 2K Sports

Unfortunately, 2K Sports has removed the option to buy Short Shorts from shops at The City in NBA 2K24. Instead, the game’s only available Short Shorts are now locked behind a paywall. You must pay $9.99 to upgrade your season pass to the Pro Pass package to unlock the Checkered Short Shorts.

Here’s how to unlock the Pro Pass:

Start the MyCAREER game mode Open the MyCAREER options menu Navigate to the Seasons tab Select the Season Rewards option Press the “Upgrade Pro Pass” button

I looked through the entirety of the Season 1 battle pass with the Pro Pass upgrade, and the only Short Shorts I see in there are the Checkerboard Striped Short Shorts. If you are solely after the short shorts clothing item, you can pay for the Pro Pass, which rewards you with the Checkerboard Striped Short Shorts immediately upon purchase. This means that you won’t need to spend time leveling the Battle Pass to unlock them.

Related: All Sunset Park Poster Locations in NBA 2K24

This is disappointing for those who want to rock short shorts since 2K is taking advantage of the popular trend from previous entries (like Short Shorts Saturdays). But at least you know where to buy Short Shorts in NBA 2K24. I’m curious what new trend will show up in NBA 2K24. What do you think?

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing NBA 2K24 on PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on September 11th, 2023