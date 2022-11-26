Where to Catch Gulpin and Swalot in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offer many options for players enjoying either version, as well as incentives for interacting with one another. Through the region of Paldea rendered in each game, you’ll encounter fun, adorable, and weird creatures. One particular weird Pokemon is Gulpin and their evolution, Swalot, the former of which looks an awful lot like the adorable blobfish. But some trainers might have difficulty finding Gulpin or Swalot in Scarlet and Violet, so we are here to help.

Where Are Gulpin or Swalot in Scarlet and Violet?

Gulpin’s habitat in Pokemon Violet. Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

You can only catch Gulpin or Swalot in the wild in Violet and not Scarlet, as it is a version exclusive. However, if you’re playing Violet, you can find Gulpin just outside Artazon as it likes to spawn near towns in South Province (Area Three.) Additionally, you can find Swalot any time of the day in the Casseroya Lake area (on land) in the northwest. If you’re playing on Scarlet, you will need a friend or acquaintance with Violet to trade with you if you want Gulpin or Swalot for your Pokedex.

Swalot’s habitat in Pokemon Violet. Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

What’s Special About Gulpin?

Both forms are not terribly hard to find on Violet, spawning reasonably often throughout the day. Gulpin, and its evolved form Swalot, is nothing special in the competitive scene due to its natural bulk of HP and Defensive stats being outdone by another monotype Pokemon, Muk. While Gulpin and Swalot are certainly cute, with the former resembling a green blobfish, they are simply not special in the competitive scene, having a decent Special Attack move pool and that’s about it. While this Pokemon is more aesthetically pleasing than Grimer or Muk, they all look the same when steamrolled by superior Pokemon.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released on November 18, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 26th, 2022