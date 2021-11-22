Where to Catch Togepi in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Check out where to get Togepi in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl

November 22nd, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Togepi-Brilliant-Diamond

Among all the Pokémon present in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, Togepi is a favorite among the fans of the acclaimed series, thanks to both the games and the Pokémon anime series, which premiered in 1997. With that said, we will now tell you how and where to catch a Togepi in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

Where to Get Togepi in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Thankfully, in comparison with the way players got access to Togepi in both the original 2006’s DS titles, in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, players can find them on the Grand Underground, in either Fountainspring Cave, Stargleam Cavern, or Dazzling Cave. But be advised, since there’s only a very small change of the fairy type spawning in the locations. To speed up the process, if you enter an area, and they are nowhere to be seen, just exit and enter the area again since doing so will reset all Pokémon showcased. To recap, here’s how you can get a Togepi on both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

  • Go to the Grand Underground.
  • Go to either Fountainspring Cave, Stargleam Cavern, or Dazzling Cave.
  • Enter and exit until you spot a Togepi.
  • Save your game.
  • Battle and capture the Pokémon.

It is also possible to find a Togepi on Route 230, but since you will only have access to the area later in the game we recommend using the Grand Underground method as it gives you the chance to get the Pokémon as early as possible.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

