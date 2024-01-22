Where to Catch Vixy in Palworld

Image: Pocket Pair / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Palworld is an open-world adventure filled with unique creatures called Pals that you can catch to grow your collection. Vixy is a rare Pal you will want to get your hands on due to its ability to dig in the ground and gather items from the Ranch.

We have you covered in this guide, which will show where you can catch Vixy in Palworld to add it to your Pal Deck!

Vixy Location in Palworld

Palworld players can find Vixy wandering around the southern part of the map, west of the Tower of Rayne Syndicate. You’ll discover Vixy’s location within the red border in the attached image, so explore this area thoroughly until you find the little creature running about.

How to Catch Vixy in Palworld

Catching Vixy is relatively easy, but it will usually take a couple of tries to catch it successfully. Make sure you come to the area prepared with a handful of Pal Spheres in case you fail on the first or second attempt.

Additionally, it’s essential that you deal damage to Vixy before you throw a Pal Sphere at it to catch it. Weakening Pals will significantly increase your chances of success — just make sure you don’t deal too much damage to Vixy since it has a small health pool and can be knocked out quickly. I recommend having a weaker Pal with you to attack Vixy, such as Chikipi, who can slowly chip away at its health and reduce the chance of knocking it out.

Vixy Spawn Times in Palworld

The good news is that Vixy doesn’t have a specific time of day when it spawns in the area. Instead, Vixy can be found at any time of the day, allowing you to make the trip to the area mentioned whenever you please. With that said, I recommend trying to catch Vixy during the day since it’s much easier to spot when it’s bright out.

Vixy Skills, Work, and Drops

Below is some key information you need to know about Vixy in Palworld!

Paldeck Number: 014

014 Element: Neutral

Neutral Partner Skill : Dig Here!

: Dig Here! Work Suitability: Gathering Lv1, Farming Lv1

Gathering Lv1, Farming Lv1 Drops: Leather and Bone

The Dig Here! Skill is fantastic as it will cause Vixy to dig up hidden items, which can sometimes reward you with an item you’ve been looking for or one crucial for your base. Like other Pals in Palworld, you can put Vixy to work for both Gathering and Farming.

