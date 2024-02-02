Where to Find Food and a Drink for Maiko in Persona 3 Reload

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Maiko has been a fan favorite of Persona 3, and she is back in the remake, ready to become your friend. Starting Maiko’s Social Link in Persona 3 Reload isn’t the most straightforward task, as she doesn’t give you much information except that she is hungry and thirsty.

Your job is to find Maiko food and a drink so she will become willing to hang out with you. This guide will cover where to find Maiko food and a drink to unlock the Hanged Arcana in Persona 3 Reload.

Where to Get Food for Maiko in Persona 3 Reload

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Players will first encounter Maiko in Persona 3 Reload during the month of May after overhearing some students talking about an upset girl at the shrine. The upset girl is Maiko, who you can speak to in an attempt to cheer her up. When speaking with her, she will mention how she wants to eat something “round, hot, and soft.”

The food you need to find for Maiko in Persona 3 Reload is a “Weird Takoyaki” from Octopia. Octopia is located at the Iwatodai Station Strip Mall, so head there and purchase one Weird Takoyaki for 400 Yen.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you bring the Weird Takoyaki to Maiko at the shrine, she is still not satisfied. She will then ask you to bring her a drink. Read the following section to learn how to find a drink for Maiko in Persona 3 Reload.

Where to Get a Drink for Maiko in Persona 3 Reload

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The drink Maiko wants from players in Persona 3 Reload is a Mad Bull, which can easily be purchased from any Vending Machine in the dormitory. When I purchased a Mad Bull, it only cost me 110 Yen, a low price to complete Maiko’s quest.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After purchasing the Mad Bull drink, return to Maiko and give it to her. She will be very pleased and satisfied with your efforts, officially allowing you to start her Social Link. After completing Maiko’s requests, you will unlock the Hanged Arcana.

What Days is Maiko Available?

If you return to Maiko late, perhaps from doing other activities, and she is not there — don’t worry. Maiko only appears at the shrine every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. If you have the food or drink she wants and it is a different day than the ones mentioned, keep busy until you progress to one of the correct days.

- This article was updated on February 2nd, 2024