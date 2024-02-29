Although Solemn Gus forced Cloud to compete in a chocobo race, the chocobo he provided was in poor shape. To ensure victory, you first need to know where to find Greens for Piko in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Piko is the chocobo that Cloud will be using in the upcoming race. He is also the first chocobo Cloud wrangled. However, he nearly died in the desert and needs proper nutrition for a quick recovery. That’s where Greens come in. Surprisingly, and luckily, many people in Corel Prison seem to have Greens.

The Location of All Greens for Piko in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

All six Greens required for Piko are located within the confines of Corel Prison. However, obtaining these Greens involves more than just simple interactions with the characters. Players will need to engage in various activities and complete certain tasks to acquire all six Greens.

Remember, while only three Greens are required to progress the story, finding all six Greens allows players to purchase Chocobo Gear set from Esther, which can be beneficial for the upcoming race.

Corel Prison Thugs

The first Green can be obtained by confronting a group of three thugs near the Queen’s Blood players in the central northern part of Corel Prison. Players will need to make their way through a house at the end of the path and engage in a battle with the trio to obtain the Greens.

Truth and Lie Minigame

The second Green is a reward for participating in the truth and lie minigame. This minigame is located in the southeastern part of Corel Prison, on the path behind the weapon and item vendors. You need to determine which swindler is telling the truth. There’s no definitive answer as any of them could be lying. You must check what they’re saying, or just take a look at our guide to save yourself some time roaming around Corel Prison.

Bail Jumper Bartender

The third Green can be obtained by interacting with the Bail Jumper bartender in the upper-left of Corel Prison. Players will need to accept and complete the bartender’s subquest, The Bartender’s Untended Garden, to receive the Green. Essentially, you’ll need to explore an abandoned area marked on your map and fight some monsters.

Beast Battleground

The fourth Green is a reward for participating in the Beast Battleground arena. This arena is located in the south section of Corel Prison, and players will need to complete the namesake sub-quest to secure the Green.

Queen’s Blood Players

The fifth Green can be obtained by engaging with a trio of Queen’s Blood players at the House of Cards. Players will need to accept and complete a sub-quest to secure this Green.

Desert Rush Booth

The final Green is located near Piko’s pen, at the Desert Rush booth. You’ll need to play the game and score enough points to win the Green. However, it’s relatively easy as the Green is the prize that requires the fewest points.