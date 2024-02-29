Category:
GAME GUIDES

Where to Find the Mindflayer Crown in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

The Mindflayer’s Crown is an important crafting material used for mid-game gear in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. That said, do...
Image of Davi Braid
Davi Braid
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 01:15 pm

The Mindflayer’s Crown is an important crafting material used for mid-game gear in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. That said, do you know where to find it? We do! Let’s dive in.

How to Get the Mindflayer Crown in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Mindflayer-Crown-FF7-Rebirth
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To obtain the Mindflayer’s Crown, you must defeat the Mindflayer and hope it drops the item. However, this optional boss fight won’t be available until you have visited all the Lifesprings in the Junon region. If you manage to unlock all the Remnawave towers in this region, you will be able to see the locations of the four Expedition Intel objectives that you must complete.

Junon-Lifespring-1
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The first one is located quite near Junon. Move northeast from the local Chocobo ranch and you’ll see a Lifespring Owl that will take you to the Lifespring.

Junon-Lifespring-2
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Expedition Intel 2 is located on an island next to a bunch of shipwrecks. It’s pretty much in the middle of the Junon region.

Junon-Lifespring-3
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The third Lifespring is in a rocky area to the northeast of the Junon region. There are many other objectives for you to complete around it, too.

Junon-Lifespring-4
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The last one is the furthest and is located in the southwest of the Junon area. If you’re doing the region’s side quests, you’ll eventually be taken to that area. That said, you can go there earlier if you want.

Mindflayer-Location
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

With all that out of the way, Chadley will reveal that a menace has been identified in the Region and will mark your map with the location of this optional boss battle.

Mindflayer-Scan
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Mindflayer is a significantly powerful creature and can be quite dangerous to face if you’re unprepared. One of the most effective ways to deal damage to it is by using Cloud’s synergy skills with Tifa and spending ATB bars to build up Synergy Abilities since they will help stagger the Mindflayer.

Davi Braid is a devoted writer and gamer who's immersed in the world of interactive storytelling. Having worked in office jobs, he took a daring leap to pursue his dream job: writing about video games. His work is featured at many publications, and his journey has allowed him to explore the rich narratives and immersive experiences that this medium has to offer. In his quest to uncover the hidden gems within gaming, Davi embraces new genres and unearths unexpected delights in the world of video games.