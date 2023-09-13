Where to Find the Swords Dance TM in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask

Learn another location you can find this vital move in Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask!

September 13th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Where to Get Swords Dance TM in Pokemon Scarlet Violet Teal Mask
When building your competitive team, it’s important to have the right moves available in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. With the new DLC, The Teal Mask, we get a brand new region to explore, and surprising access to some of the greatest moves in the series via TMs. These move-bestowing items are vital to any trainer looking to make some powerhouse teams either for competitive runs or their next Nuzlocke. If you’re wondering where you can find the Swords Dance TM in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask, we’ve got you covered!

Swords Dance TM (TM088) Location in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask

If you have The Teal Mask DLC for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you can find Swords Dance TM088 on the plateau just north of the Fallen Horn fast travel marker. On the map, you can find this near the eastern edge of Kitakami, just northeast of Kitakami Hall.

You will need the glide and/or climb abilities for Koraidon to reach this point. Once you find the glowing yellow Poke Ball, grab it and use it to teach your next top offensive sweeper this classic set-up buff!

What Does Swords Dance Do in Pokemon?

Swords Dance raises the user’s Attack stat 2 Stages, essentially giving you a 100% boost for physical attacks. Since it takes up a turn to use, this is the ideal move for offensive sweeper Pokemon wanting to break through any defensive walls their opponents have. Kingambit, Ceruledge, and Baxcalibur are all new Pokemon in Gen IX that use Swords Dance.

With Baxcalibur getting access to Scale Shot for this DLC, adding Swords Dance to its build could make for a deadly dragon. But Swords Dance has been a mainstay for hyper-offense Pokemon since Victreebel in Gen I.

- This article was updated on September 13th, 2023

