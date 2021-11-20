When you reach the Valley Windworks in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you’ll need to find the Works Key in order to gain entrance to the facility. A Team Galactic grunt has locked himself inside the building with a few other grunts, preventing anyone from getting inside. The Works Key isn’t in the immediate vicinity, so you’ll have to make a short trip back to a nearby town. Here’s where to find the Works Key in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Works Key Location in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Works Key is located a short distance to the west of Valley Windworks. Make your way back to Floaroma Town and head to the flower patch in the northwestern corner of the area. Walk through the entrance hidden among the trees to reach Floaroma Meadow.

Once you enter Floaroma Meadow, you will encounter two Team Galactic grunts blocking the path forward. Defeat them in a battle to proceed. After beating the two grunts, the man they were harassing will give you the Works Key and some Honey as a reward. With the key in hand, you can head back to the Valley Windworks.

Once you return to Valley Windworks, you can use the key to get inside. You’ll have to battle that Team Galactic grunt that locked himself inside along with a few other Team Galactic members. Mars, one of Team Galactic’s commanders, is also present inside of Valley Windworks, and you’ll have to battle her before you can continue onto Eterna City.

Clearing Valley Windworks of Team Galactic members will also allow you to catch a Drifloon. Drifloon encounters are limited to one per week and they can only be found at Valley Windworks, making them quite hard to come by. It’s a great Ghost/Flying-type to add to your team, and it’s one of Sinnoh’s coolest Pokemon.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are available now on Nintendo Switch.