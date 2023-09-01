Image: Attack of the Fanboy

One neat aspect of Starfield is the ability to pick your character’s background and traits, which brings the roleplaying and immersion to the next level. One of these traits is called Kid Stuff, which makes your parents alive in-game and allows you to visit them whenever you want. However, where they live and how you can get to them isn’t immediately apparent. So here’s where to find your parents in Starfield, plus what you can expect from the Kid Stuff trait.

Where to See Your Parents in Starfield

You can find your parents in Starfield at the Pioneer Tower in the Residential District of New Atlantis. From anywhere in New Atlantis, you can take the NAT train to the residential district. From here, follow the path to your right and see the big tower. Go inside and take the elevator up to the Family Residence floor. You will automatically be taken to the floor where your parents live.

My first reaction when visiting them was wow, this is a lovely apartment for needing 2% of my weekly wages, but after seeing how expensive everything else in Starfield is, I was okay with it. After a heartwarming reunion with your parents, you can come and go as you please.

Is the Kid Stuff Trait Worth It?

You may be unsure if the Kid Stuff background is worth spending a Trait slot on or if there are better alternatives, especially since you will lose some of your hard-earned credits weekly. Here are a few examples of what the trait provides to make this decision easier for you based on my experience.

The first benefit of this trait is having a free place to crash in New Atlantis. You can come home and stay in your old room whenever you want, with free loot like your school backpack that doubles as a boost pack. However, this may not seem beneficial since you’ll get a free room in the Lodge

Second, your parents will show up randomly to provide their support (parents of the year, for sure!). For instance, they will show up at The Lodge to congratulate you on joining Constellation. Your in-game dad will give you a gift to show his support and pride in you. This gift consists of Sir Livingstone’s Pistol, a powerful early-game weapon. This isn’t the only time you’ll get cool stuff from your parents, but I won’t spoil it.

Whatever your decision, I can tell you that you shouldn’t take another trait that provides you with a place to stay unless you want multiple houses throughout Starfield. For instance, I also picked the Dream Home trait, which gave me a two-story house on a different planet (that I could decorate), making it the better trait, in my opinion. I also had three places to stay, which seemed a bit overkill.

