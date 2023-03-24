Where to Get a Gold Chicken Egg in Resident Evil 4

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The merchant has plenty of optional requests for Leon to complete in Resident Evil 4, and one of the strangest side quests he sends you on is a mission to recover a rare gold chicken egg. The merchant has asked for stranger things — like snakes and fish — so a gold chicken egg isn’t that surprising in the grand scheme of things. Finding one, on the other hand, is more difficult than it sounds. Chickens lay all sorts of eggs in Resident Evil 4, but there’s only one place to find a gold chicken egg.

Where is the Gold Chicken Egg in Resident Evil 4?

The gold chicken egg is hidden in one specific location in Resident Evil 4, so you can’t just follow chickens around and hope to get lucky. Yes, chickens do lay multiple types of eggs, but a gold egg won’t just pop out of one.

Instead, you’ll need to head to a secluded area on the lake shore. Hop in the boat and head to the location depicted on the map below. This small beach is home to a large group of chickens, so you’ll find a ton of eggs all over the ground.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The gold chicken egg can be found in the back corner of this beach behind a large push. You’ll need some space in your inventory for it, but only a 1×1 square. You can eat it to restore health like other chicken eggs, so be careful when navigating your inventory during a combat encounter. You don’t want to make an accidental snack out of your gold treasure.

Once you have the gold chicken egg, just return it to the merchant and sell it to him. You can’t turn it in through a quest menu or anything, so just sell it. The game will make a note that it’s a quest item so you don’t have to worry about selling it and locking yourself out of the quest. When you sell the egg, you’ll get a nice chunk of Spinel that you can spend on unique upgrades.