Who are the Cheapest 86 Rated Players on FIFA 23? Are They Worth it?

FIFA 23 is filled with a lot of players capable of offering the best cost-benefit while on the pitch, thanks to their ability to go head-to-head with big powerhouses, such as Kylian Mbappé, and Lionel Messi. But who are the game’s cheapest 86 Rated players, and more importantly, are they worth it?

Who are the Cheapest 86 Rated Players on FIFA 23?

First of all, although he is the star of the feature image, Vinicius Junior is not a part of our list, as he currently costs around 25000 to 30000 FUT Coins on the game’s Transfer Market. With that said, according to the values showcased on the game right now, as well as on futbin and futwiz, the cheapest players with an 86 overall rating in FIFA 23 for each position are Edouard Mendy among the goalkeepers, Nico Schlotterbeck, Thiago Silva, and Aymeric Laporte among the center-backs, Thiago Alcantara, Bruno Fernandes, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic among the midfielders, Romelu Lukaku and Alexandre Pato among the strikers, and Paulo Dybala among the center fields.

On the wings, the cheapest players are Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez respectively. All of the above players can currently be acquired through the Transfer Market for around 14000 to 16000 FUT Coins.

You can check out a full overview of each of the above players below:

Edouard Mendy (GOL): 84 Diving, 82 Handling, 81 Kicking, 88 Reflexes, 34 Speed, and 85 Positioning.

84 Diving, 82 Handling, 81 Kicking, 88 Reflexes, 34 Speed, and 85 Positioning. Nico Schlotterbeck ”Ones to Watch” (CB): 82 Pace, 60 Shooting, 71 Pace, 77 Dribbling, 88 Defending, 84 Physical.

82 Pace, 60 Shooting, 71 Pace, 77 Dribbling, 88 Defending, 84 Physical. Aymeric Laporte (CB): 61 Pace, 50 Shooting, 72 Passing, 69 Dribbling, 86 Defending, and 79 Physical.

61 Pace, 50 Shooting, 72 Passing, 69 Dribbling, 86 Defending, and 79 Physical. Thiago Silva (CB): 49 Pace, 54 Shooting, 73 Passing, 72 Dribbling, 87 Defending, and 76 Physical.

49 Pace, 54 Shooting, 73 Passing, 72 Dribbling, 87 Defending, and 76 Physical. Thiago Alcantara (CM) : 61 Pace, 72 Shooting, 87 Passing, 90 Dribbling, 72 Defending, and 69 Physical.

: 61 Pace, 72 Shooting, 87 Passing, 90 Dribbling, 72 Defending, and 69 Physical. Bruno Fernandes (CAM): 72 Pace, 86 Shooting, 88 Passing, 81 Dribbling, 67 Defending, and 76 Physical.

72 Pace, 86 Shooting, 88 Passing, 81 Dribbling, 67 Defending, and 76 Physical. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (CM) : 68 Pace, 80 Shooting, 82 Passing, 82 Dribbling, 79 Defending, and 86 Physical.

: 68 Pace, 80 Shooting, 82 Passing, 82 Dribbling, 79 Defending, and 86 Physical. Paulo Dybala (CF): 80 Pace, 85 Shooting, 85 Passing, 90 Dribbling, 40 Defending, and 59 Physical.

80 Pace, 85 Shooting, 85 Passing, 90 Dribbling, 40 Defending, and 59 Physical. Romelu Lukaku (ST): 80 Pace, 85 Shooting, 75 Passing, 77 Dribbling, 38 Defending, and 82 Physical.

80 Pace, 85 Shooting, 75 Passing, 77 Dribbling, 38 Defending, and 82 Physical. Alexandre Pato ”Winter Wildcards” (ST) : 87 Pace, 85 Shooting, 78 Passing, 85 Dribbling, 40 Defending, 73 Physical.

: 87 Pace, 85 Shooting, 78 Passing, 85 Dribbling, 40 Defending, 73 Physical. Raheem Sterling (LW): 90 Pace, 80 Shooting, 78 Passing, 86 Dribbling, 45 Defending, and 67 Physical.

90 Pace, 80 Shooting, 78 Passing, 86 Dribbling, 45 Defending, and 67 Physical. Riyad Mahrez (RW): 80 Pace, 83 Shooting, 81 Passing, 90 Dribbling, 38 Defending, and 60 Physical,

Are They Worth it?

Overall, none of the players above, with the exception of Nico Schlotterbeck, Edouard Mendy, Aymeric Laporte, and maybe Bruno Fernandes are worth their price, as you will be able to buy way better players by expending a little more or in some cases much less.

You can play FIFA 23 right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, and PCs.

- This article was updated on January 11th, 2023