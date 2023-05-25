Who is Developing Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater: Is It From Hideo Kojima?

Image: Konami

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is the remake that fans were hoping to receive after many years of wait and now it is confirmed to be being developed. Of course, some are wondering if Kojima will have a role in its making. Hideo Kojima was the director, game designer, producer, and writer (along with other members of the team) of the original Snake Eater so people want to know more about any involvement.

Is Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Being Worked On By Hideo Kojima

No, Hideo Kojima is not working on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, at least nothing has been mentioned as of yet to make a counter-point. Hideo Kojima was treated unfairly by Konami in the parting moments of his time at the studio. With his name effectively being removed from everything related to Metal Gear. Along with that, his “Kojima Productions Studios: Los Angeles” was renamed to “Konami Los Angeles Studio”.

We would think it would be highly unlikely to see Hideo Kojima working on the Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater title which I think is a shame. However, at the end of the day, Kojima and the Konami team back when the original was released are the reason why there was so much excitement when its remake was announced at a PlayStation Showcase: so it is a bittersweet fact.

Related: Rumor: Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake in Development With More Remasters to Follow

One thing is for certain, if the remake does act as the faithful remake it is meant to be then there will be a lot of happy customers at its release. Some are wondering what the new elements will be in the remake and that is yet to be seen. It will be interesting to look at how the story plays out and if there are any changes in some of the side structures of the game.

Related: The Metal Gear Solid 3 remake is real, it’s actually happening, and it looks incredible

Now that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has been announced, it means that there is going to be even more attention on the Metal Gear series once again. This is no doubt one of the reasons why a “Master Collection” of the three beginning Metal Gear games are also on the way. Konami looks to be hoping for a major impact with all of these titles.

- This article was updated on May 25th, 2023