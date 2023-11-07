Who Voices Wario in WarioWare: Move It? | All WarioWare: Move It! Voice Actors

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Nintendo

With Charles Martinet officially retired as the voice of Mario, Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi, fans have been curious to find out who plays Wario in WarioWare: Move It! This article lists every voice actor in WarioWare: Move It, including the new talent behind Wario himself.

Who Replaces Charles Martinet as Wario in WarioWare: Move It!?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Nintendo, Kevin Afghani

Wario is played by Kevin Afghani in WarioWare: Move It, who also voices Mario and Luigi as of Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s release in October 2023.

Like always, WarioWare: Move It! features several microgames based on other Nintendo games. Afghani voices Mario and Luigi in every microgame they appear in with new soundbites, such as the Super Mario 64 hallway boss stage.

While many were skeptical of Wario’s voice based on the game’s initial trailer, I’m pleased to say that Afghani fills Wario’s pointed boots perfectly. It took me no time at all to get used to Wario’s new voice, and Move It’s cutscenes are as charming as ever.

Who Voices the Narrator in WarioWare: Move It!

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Nintendo, Keith Silverstein

If you thought the voice teaching you poses sounded familiar, you’re not alone. The narrator in WarioWare: Move It! is voiced by Keith Silverstein, who appears in just about everything ever.

I’m talking Vector the Crocodile, Simon Belmont, Torbjorn Lindholm, Hisoka, and Robert E.O. Speedwagon, to name a few. He’s also appeared as additional voices in Beastars, Diablo 4, Cyberpunk Edgerunners, Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, Kingdom Hearts III, and many, many more.

All Voice Actors in WarioWare: Move It!

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Nintendo

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Nintendo

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Nintendo

Kevin Afghani — Wario , Mario , Luigi

, , Alex Cazares — Lulu

Stephanie Sheh — Kat , Mona

, Vegas Trip — Jimmy T

Fryda Wolff — Ana , Penny

, Kyle Hebert — Dr Crygor , Dribble , Joe

, , Griffin Puatu — Spitz

Robbie Daymond — Mike , Orbulon , Young Cricket

, , Melissa Hutchison — 9-Volt

Edward Bosco — 18-Volt

Cristina Valenzuela (Vee) — 5-Volt , 13-Amp

, Erica Lindbeck — Ashley , Cicada

, Tyler Shamy — Red

Owen Thomas — Master Mantis

Todd Haberkorn — Leo

Keith Silverstein — Narrator

Masanobu Matsunaga

Rebeka Thomas

Every voice actor from WarioWare: Get It Together! returns to voice the main cast of WarioWare: Move It!, with the obvious exception of Charles Martinet. The credits also include all of their favorite foods, which I thought was absolutely adorable.

This guide was written while playing WarioWare: Move It! on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 6th, 2023