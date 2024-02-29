Who was Talking to Aerith in the Junon Inn in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth?

When you get to Junon, the main characters will complete some activities during the main quest and eventually rest at the inn. There, Cloud will hear Aerith talking to someone in her room. So, who was the one talking to Aerith in the Junon Inn in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth?

Whose Voice was That in Aerith’s Room in the Junon Inn in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

The voice Cloud hears is the real voice of Red XIII. Even though Red leaves Aerith’s room once she notices Cloud hearing their conversation, players are led to believe it was someone else. After all, Red sounds entirely different in Remake and up to this point in Rebirth. However, fans of the original game know that Red is still an adolescent. Although he is almost 50 years old, he is still considered very young for his species. To be taken seriously, he alters his voice to appear more mature and intellectual, creating a mysterious adult persona.

The conversation also unveils intriguing details about Aerith, the Whispers, and Red XIII. It appears that before departing Midgar, both Red and Aerith had foreknowledge of future events. Aerith might have used the Lifestream to transfer that knowledge to her past self, which she then seems to have shared with Marlene and Red. That said, after leaving Midgar, neither of them seems to retain any memories of these yet-to-happen events.

There are many speculations about what transpired in the Final Fantasy VII Remake. The new events in Rebirth make some theories even more intriguing. What did Aerith know, and does it make any difference? It seems that whatever knowledge Aerith and Red XIII once had about their impending journey is now lost. Still, one must wonder if they did something before the whispers took those memories away that could change the fate of the world. I guess we won’t know that until the trilogy gets its final chapter.