How to Unlock Locked Weapons in Wild Hearts: Hand Cannon, Claw Blades, and Karakuri Staff

Wild Hearts has eight weapons at launch; for the most part, you receive all of them right when you start the game. There are three weapons, though, that you need to unlock to use: the Hand Cannon, the Claw Blade, and the Karakuri Staff. Players will want to unlock these weapons as soon as possible, as they have unique advantages against the Kemono. This guide will explain everything you need to know regarding unlocking these three powerful weapons.

When Do Players Unlock the Hand Cannon, Claw Blade, and Karakuri Staff in Wild Hearts?

Players unlock the Hand Cannon, the Claw Blade, and the Karakuri Staff simultaneously. To put it bluntly, the game will only allow you to access these weapons once you have made decent progress in the main story and have reached Chapter 2. Players will know when Chapter 2 starts when they have defeated the Lavaback and then take on the Earthbreaker with the Hand Cannon. This will be the first time players will have access to the weapon, and then once the Earthbreaker is defeated, players will be able to craft all three weapons at the Forge table.

Each of these weapons comes with its unique advantages. For example, the Karakuri staff is a fast-paced weapon with up to five different forms you can switch between, but we do have to warn you that it takes a good amount of skill to get used to. On the other hand, the Hand Cannon packs a mean punch against the Kemono and can do severe damage when leveled up correctly. If you need to practice with these weapons before hunting, you can create a Training Bear Karakuri at your base camp, try out different combinations, and get a feel for each new weapon.

Wild Hearts will be available on February 17, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.