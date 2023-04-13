Will Immortals of Aveum Be More Like Forspoken or ‘Magic Call of Duty’? Release Date, Gameplay, Story, and More

Image: Ascendant Studios

After attending a preview screening and Q&A of Immortals of Aveum, I can tell you that this game looks to blend the best aspects of all the games you love. Set in a high fantasy world, Immortals of Aveum will have storytelling and world-building similar to Forspoken, but play a lot more like a “magic Call of Duty.”

We are learning more and more about Immortals of Aveum as the official release date gets closer. In this guide, you’ll learn everything I know about the game.

Immortals of Aveum Preview Summary

Bret Robbins, Ascendant Studios creator and director, wanted to create a high-adrenaline first-person shooter with magic and dragons instead of guns and helicopters.

With his work at Gex, Dead Space, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, and Advanced Warfare, Robbins created the studio for Immortals of Aveum and enlisted numerous game developers that have worked on other exciting games like Bioshock.

With that background in mind, Immortals of Aveum is set in an original world with original characters and original magic systems, even if most of what you see looks familiar. On paper, if you take the world of Forspoken, put it on the magic system of Ghostwire: Tokyo, and give it the narrative and action of a Call of Duty game, you get Immortals of Aveum.

Immortals of Aveum Story

The story of Immortals of Aveum centers around the Everwar, an epic fight over who controls the Ley Lines, which are floating rivers of magic. You play as Jak who is a Battlemage that is trying to join the Immortals, who are the best Battlemages in the world.

Ascendant Studios wanted to create an epic, cinematic, “save the world,” kind of story but give it the feel of a fast and fluid first-person shooter.

Immortals of Aveum Gameplay

While the game may look like “magic Call of Duty,” Robbins specifically said that they were trying to stay away from that and create something new. The gameplay of Immortals of Aveum looks to be fairly linear, but there are areas with puzzles in which you can use your spells and powers to acquire better gear.

This is not a cover shooter, but more of a “gunslinger” run-and-gun. Like Ghostwire: Tokyo, there are three magic types: red, blue, and green. Green is very quick and can home into enemies, red is the shotgun, and blue is an SMG and shield. There are other unique abilities like Lash and Blink.

Immortals of Aveum Release Date

Best of all, Immortals of Aveum is coming out July 20, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. We can’t wait to play Immortals of Aveum and hope you are equally excited.