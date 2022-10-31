Will There Be A Frog Detective 4?

As you work your way through different mysteries in the shoes of the second-best detective around, you’ll find that the world of Frog Detective offers plenty of sharp wit and enjoyment for gamers of any skill level. While they may not be the longest games in the world, you’ll find that you’ll remember every second you spend with this investigative amphibian. Garnering a cult following, Frog Detective has made the leap toward a new group of fans: gamers with PC Game Pass.

However, with a whole new audience experiencing these ribbit-ing good tales, the developers of this trio of titles may find that the demand for a new Frog Detective title is growing in numbers. But, will there be another, or is three the magic number? Let’s make sure to grab our magnifying glass, as we search the general area for clues that may point in the direction of our favorite private eye/secret agent. Here’s everything you’ll need to know about another Frog Detective game being made.

Is Frog Detective 4 Happening?

While many want to see this of-average frog height detective don his favorite magnifying glass once more, it seems that this particular gumshoe has hung up his favorite jumper and leaped into early retirement. With three titles and three crimes under his belt, Frog Detective is taking a little vacation, but may not return to his previous position on the force.

While this is a shame for those that have fallen in love with this character, who knows what kind of doors this opens for the future? Will we finally get the Lobster Cop game we deserve, or will we eventually see this private eye return from his private life? Only time will tell, but it seems unlikely at this point.

Normally, at the end of any of the Frog Detective titles, you would get a small teaser of what’s to come next. However, with the release of Corruption in Cowboy County, we were left with a very conclusive ending that may leave you feeling like you have a frog in your throat, as it is one of the most emotional endings of our time. Well, not entirely, but it leaves Frog Detective in a good spot to finally take a well-deserved vacation. While there are currently no plans to bring back this private eye, we can only hope we may see him in some way, shape, or form in the future once more.

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery is available now on PC.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2022