Wordle #319 Hints and Answer for Wednesday, May 4

Keep those Wordle streaks strong! We’re nearing the halfway point of 2022, and if there are small victories to be had, it’s definitely the streaks. Eventually, the game has to run out of five-letter words. Fortunately, for now, we have some useful hints as well as the answer for today’s Wordle for May 4, 2022.

Hints for Wordle May 4

Here are some hints to get you started for today’s Wordle:

This word is used as a verb or a noun.

As a verb, it means to teach or tutor.

As a noun, it’s a type of transportation vehicle.

It begins with a consonant digraph (i.e. “TR”).

The word contains two vowels.

These vowels are used in succession.

Today’s Wordle 318 Answer

If today’s hints did not suffice, the answer for today is listed below.

The answer to the May 4 Wordle is TRAIN.

How Does Wordle Work?

Wordle is a word-guessing game that has grown tremendously in popularity. If you have seen the yellow and green squares on your Twitter timelines, you have been exposed to the game in some way.

The way the game works is that you have six guesses to get the correct word of the day. Each word put in has to contain five letters, no more, no less. Next, each word is judged based on accuracy and relevance to the actual solution.

If the word you entered gives you green boxes for some letters, that means the letter(s) exist in the answer the game is looking for and they are in the right position. Yellow means you got the correct letter, but it is needed in a different position. Grey boxes mean those letters do not exist in the word of the day.

You can play Wordle for free now on a mobile device or on a PC via the New York Times’ website.