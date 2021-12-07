Update 1.31 has arrived for World War Z: Aftermath, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. World of War Z: Aftermath had a couple of problems regarding an enemy type a couple of updates ago. The rats posed a greater threat to many players, and some updates were issued doing to balance them. Luckily this is all in the past now, so players will not have to worry about an overpowered swarm of rats ruining their match. This update brings some well-deserved fixes and changes to the game, so do not expect any major changes. Here’s everything new with World War Z: Aftermath update 1.31.

World War Z: Aftermath Update 1.31 Patch Notes

CHALLENGES

Players can now reroll a daily challenge (such as “Kill X zombies) once a day.

Removed several invalid mutator combinations for daily challenges.

Fixed an issue with the daily challenge maps not activating any mutators. Fixed an issue with the wrong display of mutators in daily challenges.

Fixed issue with displaying weekly challenge complete status in UI.

MISC

Fixed friendly fire with the Chainsaw.

Fixed several issues with character voiceovers not working properly.

Special enemies will no longer play incorrect voiceovers when spawned.

Various fixes and improvements.

STABILITY

Fixed several gameplay crashes.

Fixed some gameplay bugs that were causing the inability to progress in levels.

Players will be able to reroll the daily challenges once per day, making it one of the most significant changes in the patch. Another issue that was fixed was the friendly fire done with the Chainsaw. Now players will be able to swing their melee weapons without worrying about friendly damage.

World War Z: Aftermath is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. For more information regarding this update, go to the official World War Z: Aftermath Twitter page.