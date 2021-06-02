WoW Classic TBC (The Burning Crusade): Blood Furnace Entrance Location

The Blood Furnace entrance in WoW Classic TBC (The Burning Crusade) may be a little tricky to find, as with any other dungeon in that area. Hellfire Penisula is home to some excellent dungeons that were presented with the release of The Burning Crusade, and provide some great experience and loot as well. Blood Furnace is no exception, but considering the limitations of that era and the fact that you most likely don’t even own a flying mount yet, you may wander around trying to find the way in. Fear not though, as we got you covered.

Where is the Blood Furnace entrance in WoW Classic TBC (The Burning Crusade)?

Your destination for any dungeon in Hellfire Penisula, should always be one. Hellfire Citadel, the giant structure that is located right in the middle of the map. It is also in between Thrallmar and Honor Hold, the two main areas for Horde and Alliance respectively. Start heading there, and with your map open, try to reach the place from its Southern side.

You are looking for a wooden ramp, in the form of a short staircase (coordinates: 45,61). This will bring you up the wall of the citadel, and then you need to go along the path for a while and turn left when possible. The Blood Furnace entrance will be right in front of you and the Summoning Stone is next to Hellfire Ramparts’ one (coordinates 46,51).

The suggested level for the dungeon is 60 – 64 and level 70 for the Heroic version, as with most dungeons. Additionally, for the Heroic one, you will need to have the Flamewrought Key in your inventory to be able to access it.

WoW Classic TBC (The Burning Crusade) is available on PC, through Blizzard's Battle.net client.

- This article was updated on:June 2nd, 2021