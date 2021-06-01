WoW Classic TBC (The Burning Crusade): How to Get Flying Mount

WoW Classic TBC (The Burning Crusade) is finally here and it is the perfect time to get our flying skill and mount in order to soar the skies of Outland. Flying in The Burning Crusade was revolutionary at the time, since in vanilla World of Warcraft it was not possible, without the help of a Flight Master. Being able to save a huge amount of time by just flying on a straight path and to explore hidden areas and every nook and cranny in the new expansion, was simply too good to be true. Here comes once more the time where you need to grind every quest and dungeon to gather everything needed. Take a look below, as we explain in detail.

How to Get Flying Skill and Mount in WoW Classic TBC (The Burning Crusade)

The requirements are extremely simple, but troublesome indeed. All you have to do in order to be able to fly in Outland, is to reach level 70 and gather the amount of Gold needed. The flying skill comes in two versions: Normal and Epic. Normal flying lets you fly in the skies at 60% movement speed, while epic a grand total of 280%. The different is severely significant, as the normal version is literally slower than the max speed you can reach with a ground mount at the highest level. Additionally, you also need to have a mount that is able to fly, and those are not cheap, nor easy to find in other ways.

Here is a list with every skill and flying mount available in the game, right from the get-go after you reach level 70:

Normal Flying Skill: 800g

Epic Flying Skill: 5.000g

Normal Flying Mount:100g

Epic Flying Mount: 1.000g

It is true that gold in WoW Classic TBC is farmable way easier than WoW Classic, but the amount needed for everything mentioned above, is still a big one. Make sure to save a lot of Gold as you level up and do every end-game content TBC has to offer to get that money.

Where are the vendors and trainers?

Back in the day, both the vendors and trainers for getting your flying toolkit were in Hellfire Penninsula at Thrallmar for Horde, and Honor Hold for the Alliance. On a later patch, this was changed to everyone being in Shadowmoon Valley, which is the case with WoW Classic TBC. Blizzard made that change from the beginning of the expansion, so expect to find everyone there. The NPCs you are looking for, are the following:

Horde

Shadowmoon Village – Olrokk: Flying Skill

Shadowmoon Village – Dama Wildmane: Flying Mount

Alliance

Wildhammer Stronghold – Ilsa Blusterbrew: Flying Skill

Wildhammer Stronghold – Brunn Flamebeard: Flying Mount

Additional Flying Mounts you can find

Reputation

Netherwing: Unarmored Netherdrakes

Sha’tari Skyguard: Nether Rays

Cenarion Expedition: Cenarion War Hippogryph

Drops

Ashes of Al’ar: Kael’thas Sunstrider in Tempest Keep (Phase 2)

** Ashes of Al’ar is by default a 310% movement speed mount

Engineering

Flying Machine

Turbo-Charged Flying Machine

Class-Exclusive

Druid’s Flight Form – Available spell at level 70. The upgraded version is obtained through a quest line

PvP

Armored Netherdrakes

That is everything you need to know about flying skills and mounts for Wow Classic TBC. Being able to fly is a core aspect of the not-so-new expansion, so it will quite likely be one of your end-game goals as you continue your journey to Outland.

WoW Classic TBC (The Burning Crusade) is available on PC, through Blizzard’s Battle.net client. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.

- This article was updated on:June 1st, 2021