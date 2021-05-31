WoW Classic TBC (The Burning Crusade): How to Get to Exodar

Exodar is home to the new Draenei race in WoW Classic TBC (The Burning Crusade), members of the Alliance faction. The journey to this re-released expansion continues with not one, but two new races and therefore, two new capitals to explore. Exodar is simply to say a beautiful place, although a bit troublesome to traverse through. It has many floors and quite a couple of odd-looking paths, so while it may be stunning to look at, it’s not so pretty when you actually actually have some business to do there, like visiting the only Jewelcrafting Trainer Alliance has access to. In any case, if you need to travel to Exodar, we got you covered.

How to reach Exodar in WoW Classic TBC (The Burning Crusade)

Getting to Exodar is not a pleasant experience. Not only the city itself has a lot of questionable layout decisions, but the route to there can be tedious too, for literally no reason. Of course you can ask a Mage to create a portal for you to get there, but that is not something suggested due to the need of paying money (if you don’t have a friend or a generous player around) and depends on the server’s population as well.

As such, in order to reach Exodar in WoW Classic TBC you will need to travel a little. First, find Auberdine, which is a small Night Elf village found in the Darkshore area. If you haven’t found it already, just run along the coast until you locate it or take a boat from Darnassus or Menethil Harbour in Dustwallow Marsh. After you find yourself in Auberdine, you need to take a boat from there to Exodar. Three different boats come in Auberdine, and the one you need is the middle one.

It is a hassle indeed to get to Exodar, but at least things get a little easier after reaching Sattrath City in Outland. It has portals for all the main capitals, and Exodar is of course one of them. Simply interact with the portal there, and you will be instantly teleported to the Draenei’s main city.

