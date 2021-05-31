WoW Classic TBC (The Burning Crusade): How to Get to Outland

WoW Classic TBC (The Burning Crusade) introduces Outland, the exciting new world that everyone jumping in to the not-so-new expansion, can explore and enjoy. Outland is an absolutely stunning place, with environments and biomes so different to each other, it is hard to think they all exist in the same continent. Being the first major expansion ever released for the original World of Warcraft, the experience of seeing and traversing through this ‘alien’ plane, was like no other.

How to reach Outland in WoW Classic TBC (The Burning Crusade)

Only one thing needs to be done in order to find yourself inside Hellfire Pennisula, the first area you will ever set a foot in Outland. That is to pass through the infamous Dark Portal. The gateway from which you can freely traverse through Outland and Azeroth, anytime you like. Therefore, what we are looking for here is how to actually reach the Dark Portal, hence Outland.

Horde

As an Horde player, what you need to do is to travel to Ogrimmar, and get out of the city. Right as you exit, on your far left side, you will be able to find a Zeppelin to Grom’gol. Take it and after you reach that place, take another flight to Stonard in Swamp of Sorrows. After you reach your destination, it is time for some running. Hop on to your mount or travel form, and start heading south, into Blasted Lands. To the very bottom there will be an area called ‘The Dark Portal’, where you will find the actual Dark Portal itself, the entrance to Outland. It is gigantic, so you won’t miss it at all. Pass through its green aura, and you will finally find yourself in Outland.

Alliance

Similarly to Horde, you have some traveling to do, but for Alliance players things are much easier. Head to Stormwind and from there take the flight path directly to Nethergard Keep, which is already inside Blasted Lands. Follow the same route as mentioned above for the Horde faction, and you will see the Dark Portal in no time. Please note that the flight path should be unlocked already, if you have been playing in Wow Classic for a while now, but if not just take the closest route to that area and follow the same path.

