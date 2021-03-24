Update 16.00 has arrived for WWE 2K Battlegrounds, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Today’s patch isn’t very large, but you need to download it if you want to continue playing the game online. On PS4, the file size for the update is only 239MB. The size will vary though depending on the type of platform you own the game on.

It does not look like today’s new patch adds any new content. This new update is just to fix a few bugs here and there. You can read the full update history posted down below from the PS4 version of the game.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds Update 16.00 Patch Notes

General bug fixing

As you can see, not a lot of notes are available about this update at this time. We will however update this post as soon as possible if more notes are posted our way.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is out now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia. The game was released last year and replaced the release of WWE 2K21. The game got mixed reviews from both critics and fans alike. This year should see the release of WWE 2K22 in Fall 2021.