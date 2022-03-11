WWE 2K22 – How to Find and Use Weapons

The excitement that fans feel during a match in WWE 2K22 is electrifying. Visual Concepts has upped their game this time around, by including visual and gameplay improvements that make the game an absolute pleasure to enjoy. However, there are a few things left unexplained by its in-depth tutorial, and that’s how to bring the pain to your opponents with weapons and other items.

If you’re looking to up the ante, and your score all at once, weapons are a great way to do just that. But, how do you get your hands on one, and how do you then proceed to use them? Follow along with our guide on the subject, as we dive into how to get a weapon in 2K22, and how to bring the pain to your opponent.

WWE 2K22 – How To Get Weapons

As you fill the ring with excitement, you may want to have the chance to take your opponent down a peg with a chair, hockey stick, battle, table, and more. You’ll be able to select which weapons you’d like to bring to the match, as well as how many when you’re selecting your character, and use these in any match type you’d like!

As you select your character, you’ll see an option for Weapons, and you’ll just need to select that, and you can equip up to 8 different weapons to bring into the match with you. After you have selected this option, you’ll just want to bring yourself into the match like normal, after selecting all of your other options such as location, title match, etc.

When you are in the ring and have your opponent stunned, or otherwise, you’ll just want to go out of the ring (R1 on PlayStation, RB on Xbox) and approach the apron on the side of the ring. Once you have gotten close, you’ll be able to use the L1 button on PlayStation or LB on Xbox to start to dig under the ring.

You’ll see a Weapon Wheel come up, and you’ll be able to use the Left Analog Stick to select your item that you’d like to inflict major pain with, and press X on PlayStation or A on Xbox to select it, and bring it from out of the ring.

From this point, you’ll just need to make your way back into the ring and use your Light and Heavy Attacks to bring your opponent down to size, and ensure a victory for yourself. You’ll also be able to set up Tables & Ladders to inflict more damage, with just a simple button press.

Any way that you can ensure your victory will make this a match for the ages, and thankfully, the process is smooth, easy, and effective.

WWE 2K22 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, and PC.