WWE 2K22: How To Use SuperCharger

Find out the fastest way to unlock all wrestlers with this handy guide for WWE 2K22!

March 8th, 2022 by Shaun Cichacki

With WWE 2K22 right around the corner, people are excited to get hands-on with their favorite wrestler. Be it Booker T or Stone Cold Steve Austin, there are plenty of different wrestlers from just about every era of wrestling available, with more on the way with the Season Pass.

However, much like other fighting games, some characters are locked, and you won’t be able to access them right away. Well, there is a way to get them faster and easier than ever before, but how do you do that? Find out how to go about this with our guide on how to unlock all Superstars off of the bat with the SuperCharger.

WWE 2K22 – How To Use SuperCharger

Featuring a large roster of Superstars, there is a good chance that your favorite wrestler is locked, and you may need to spend a fair amount of time with the game to get the chance to unlock them. But, there is an easier way to do just that, and that’s with the WWE SuperCharger. 

Those who preordered the Deluxe Edition or nWo 4-Life Bundle will receive this item right away, which unlocks all characters for instant use. However, if you own the Standard Edition, you may be able wondering if you’ll be able to unlock all of these characters quickly, without dumping a massive amount of hours into the game.

Thankfully, the SuperCharger is available as a separate purchase, and for only $4.99. Going to the PlayStation Store or Xbox Store, you’ll be able to find this item and make a quick and cost-effective purchase to unlock every currently available Superstar in the game, allowing you to dive right in with no effort. Once you purchase this upgrade, you’ll just need to quit the game and re-launch it, as the game will instantly see that you have purchased this DLC, and will unlock everything for you.

While this may take out some of the fun of unlocking all of the characters, you may want to waste no time getting into the ring, so this cheap upgrade to the game may be worth your time after all, as you’ll be able to get right to the ring, rather than have to spend a large portion of your time grinding to unlock your favorite wrestler. If you can’t wait to put somebody in a good-ole DDT with Jake the Snake, you’ll need this item.

WWE2K22 will be available March 11th, 2022, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, and PC. Early-Acess is available now!

