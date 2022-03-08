WWE 2K22 Multiplayer Guide: How to Play With Friends

With the release of WWE 2K22 right around the corner, you’ll be in for a treat when the game finally swan dives its way onto your console. You’ll be able to take the fight to new heights, and along with CPU opponents, you’ll be able to take on your friends in a battle to see who will be victorious.

But, have they learned from mistakes from the past, or is this game a breeze to join in with friends? Can you play at home on the couch, or is it only online? Follow along with our guide on how to start up a multiplayer game on WWE 2K22!

WWE 2K22 – How to Play Multiplayer

When first starting WWE 2K22, you be granted the most exciting part of any new game; Liscensing Agreements. Once you review and accept those items, you’ll be able to access the Main Menu, which showcases all of the different modes that are currently available to you. You’ll also have the ability to create a 2K Account, which allows you a few different things that are quite important to the game.

Firstly, you’ll be able to access the myFACTION, enable cross-platform community creations, and unlock 1500 credits to use towards the purchase of new Superstars. Thankfully, it’s a very easy process to complete and allows you to download new creations from any platform, so you’ll be able to pit these against your friends.

When accessing the main menu, you’ll have a few different options for multiplayer shenanigans. If you’re looking to get a group of friends together and partake in a Royal Rumble, you’ll be able to play with up to 4 Players Locally and watch the mayhem unfold from there. All you’ll need to do is make sure that your controllers are connected, select Play, and find the match that you’re looking to take part in.

For those looking to take the fight online, you’ll also be able to take part in massive battles, joining in on 8 Player Multiplayer against friends and foes alike. You’ll find the online mode on the Main Menu, as well, just by paging over with its easy-to-navigate menus. You’ll be able to create Custom Lobbies, that your friends can then join in on the fun.

There are so many different game modes available for this game, so you won’t tire quickly, as you bring the pain to your friends and family. Hell in a Cell, Money in the Bank and so much more await you on your road to becoming the champ!

WWE2K22 will be available March 11th, 2022, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, and PC. Early-Acess is available now!

- This article was updated on March 8th, 2022