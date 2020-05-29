The bonds between your party members are a key aspect of Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition, and one of the best ways to improve the relationship between two characters is a Heart to Heart. Heart to Heart events are scattered throughout the world of Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition, allowing characters to open up to one another and share heartfelt conversations all while raising their Affinity level. Affinity levels can let characters share certain skills with each other, so it’s important to raise them as high as possible. Some Heart to Heart events are locked until later in the story or until you’ve reached a certain Affinity level with the required characters. You can also completely fumble them by choosing the wrong dialogue options.
Each pair of characters in Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition has three Heart to Hearts, adding up to 63 Heart to Hearts in total when you pair everyone together. Proceed with caution, as there are major spoilers for Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition below. This is a complete guide for all the Heart to Hearts in Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition, including all locations and answers.
Xenoblade Chronicles Colony 9 Heart to Heart Guide
- Sunrise in the Park (Shulk/Fiora, Outlook Park, Yellow Affinity)
- You and Dunban…
- Kind of.
- Enduring Friendship (Shulk/Reyn, Tephra Cave Entrance, Green Affinity)
- We had that big fight?
- Of course.
- Fiora’s Cooking (Reyn/Fiora, Dunban’s House, Green Affinity)
- Of course I want some!
- So… uh… when can we eat?
- Overlooking the Colony (Reyn/Sharla, Agora Shore, Purple Affinity)
- Do you wanna go back there?
- Don’t be so hard on yourself!
- Ancient Wreckage (Melia/Reyn, Cylinder Hangar, Purple Affinity)
- I am saying exactly that.
- If there were any survivors?
- A Heropon’s Perspective (Riki/Sharla, Mechon Wreckage Site, Purple Affinity)
- This is unusual for you, Riki.
- No, Riki. That’s not true.
- Watching Over Them (Dunban/Reyn, Tranquil Square at Night, Pink Affinity)
- I’m being quite serious.
- I see you share my view.
Xenoblade Chronicles Tephra Cave Heart to Heart Guide
- Glowing in the Night (Dunban/Riki, Spring of Grief, Purple Affinity)
- Riki tell Dundun.
- Riki surrenders!
- The Legend of the Spider (Reyn/Shulk, Bone Corridor, Purple Affinity)
- You’re scared of spiders!
- I played a prank on you!
- A Scene Revisited (Fiora/Reyn, Kneecap Hill, Pink Affinity)
- The first time I came here.
- No one thinks that, Fiora.
Xenoblade Chronicles Bionis Leg Heart to Heart Guide
- What Visions May Bring (Shulk/Sharla, Raguel Bridge North, Green Affinity)
- I wish I had it.
- You can save someone’s life!
- Heir to the Monado (Dunban/Reyn, Refugee Camp, Green Affinity)
- If it wasn’t for Shulk.
- Hope kept her going.
- What’s on Reyn’s Mind (Reyn/Sharla, Refugee Camp, Green Affinity)
- You, by a whisker.
- You have… dignified qualities.
- Geography Lesson (Dunban/Shulk, Believer’s Paradise, Purple Affinity)
- Of course I’m interested.
- Oh! I Know!
- Revisiting the Past (Dunban/Sharla, Rho Oasis, Pink Affinity)
- Did something happen?
- Was it important to her?
Xenoblade Chronicles Colony 6 Heart to Heart Guide
- One Year On (Dunban/Reyn, Pod Depot, Purple Affinity)
- Well, I was glad you came back.
- I know how you feel.
- Recovery and Reflection (Dunban/Fiora, Hope Farm, Purple Affinity)
- It makes me sad.
- It must have been really tough.
- Dunban’s Right Arm (Dunban/Sharla, Hope Farm, Purple Affinity)
- It hardly even bothers me now.
- I have no regrets.
- Quiet Time (Fiora/Riki, Armu Farm, Purple Affinity)
- Nature’s wonderful, isn’t it?
- I like the way you speak.
- Renewed Determination (Reyn/Shulk, Freight Elevator, Pink Affinity)
- Could’ve been veeery different.
- You’re not wrong.
- Strength of Heart (Dunban/Shulk, Main Entrance, Pink Affinity)
- It’s because you’re Dunban.
- Strength of the heart.
- The Colony Reborn (Sharla/Shulk, Roof of Reconstruction HQ, Pink Affinity)
- A safe haven for everyone, huh?
- Because it’s everyone’s dream.
Xenoblade Chronicles Ether Mine Heart to Heart Guide
- A Broken Watch (Sharla/Shulk, Mining Base, Purple Affinity)
- It’s a beautiful watch.
- I can fix it!
- A Wistful Glow (Reyn/Sharla, Central Terminal, Pink Affinity)
- Sounds like fun!
- Gadolt would just be a friend.
Xenoblade Chronicles Satorl Marsh Heart to Heart Guide
- The Shimmering Marsh (Dunban/Shulk, Zaldania Waterfall at Night, Green Affinity)
- Really? Interesting.
- Will it ever run out?
- High Entia History (Dunban/Melia, Sororal Statues, Purple Affinity)
- That seems fitting.
- A half-Homs like you?
- Atop the Crown Tree (Riki/Sharla, Crown Tree, Pink Affinity)
- I’m not surprised.
- Oh dear! Why not?
Xenoblade Chronicles Makna Forest Heart to Heart Guide
- Fallen Brethren (Melia/Shulk, Agni Tablet, Green Affinity)
- What’s wrong?
- They sound like great people.
- No Boys Allowed (Melia/Sharla, Sparkling Pool, Green Affinity)
- You may be correct.
- Are you sure?!
- Riki’s Crazy Crystal Plan (Reyn/Riki, Twisted Tree Gate, Purple Affinity)
- What you gonna do with it?
- You’ve gotta refine it!
Xenoblade Chronicles Frontier Village Heart to Heart Guide
- At the Pollen Works (Riki/Shulk, Pollen Works, Green Affinity)
- Because it’s not made of metal?
- That’s very resourceful of you!
- True Natures (Dunban/Melia, Apex Lake, Green Affinity)
- I’ll be honest… Not really.
- As all wise rulers do.
- A Mysterious Sanctuary (Melia/Riki, Prophecy Hut, Green Affinity)
- They’re delivered from on high?
- You mean… you?
- Reawakened Memories (Fiora/Sharla, Prophecy Hut, Purple Affinity)
- You mean… Shulk?
- Reyn said that?
- A Day Like Any Other (Fiora/Melia, Nopon Tower, Purple Affinity)
- OK. I’ll tell you.
- No, nothing in particular.
- Life’s Hard for a Heropon (Dunban/Riki, Riki’s House, Pink Affinity)
- I’ll shed a tear for you.
- Not at all.
Xenoblade Chronicles Eryth Sea Heart to Heart Guide
- Fish Fly! Fish Fly! (Reyn/Riki, Sleeping Dragon Isle, Green Affinity)
- But Riki just see one!
- Riki want five for himself!
- A Gift for a Loved One (Dunban/Sharla, Ether Plant, Green Affinity)
- I – I’d love to, thank you…
- But the thought is still nice.
- Flowers of Eryth Sea (Riki/Sharla, Hovering Reef 2, Green Affinity)
- I like flowers too.
- She’d be so happy!
- Riki Have Question (Fiora/Riki, Syrath Lighthouse, Pink Affinity)
- What is it, Riki?
- You do? Wow!
Xenoblade Chronicles Alcamoth Heart to Heart Guide
- Brother and Sister (Dunban/Fiora, Fountain of Hope, Green Affinity)
- I could get used to it too.
- You worry too much.
- The Forefathers (Fiora/Riki, Great Hall, Green Affinity)
- Forefathers were important?
- Make weapons! Fight Dinobeast!
- Melia’s Imperial Villa (Fiora/Melia, Whitewing Villa, Green Affinity)
- Thanks!
- So it’s not just me then…
- So Close, Yet So Far (Melia/Shulk, Audience Chamber, Purple Affinity)
- It’s not a bad thing.
- Nothing would change.
- Ancient Astrology (Melia/Sharla, West of Melfica Road, Purple Affinity)
- Of course I do!
- Yes, I do.
- A Breathtaking Sight (Melia/Reyn, Sky Terrace, Pink Affinity)
- I quite agree.
- I got that impression.
Xenoblade Chronicles High Entia Tomb Heart to Heart Guide
- Echoes of Ancient Times (Melia/Reyn, Valley of Emporers, Pink Affinity)
- Let’s go and take a look.
- Mind sharing it with us?
- Hopes and Plans (Melia/Shulk, Hall of Trials, Pink Affinity)
- Do you think it’s possible?
- You’ll… look for them with me?
Xenoblade Chronicles Valak Mountain Heart to Heart Guide
- In Ose Tower (Dunban/Riki, Harict Chapel, Green Affinity)
- Ghosts are here.
- Dundun know what ghost is?
- First Sight of Snow (Fiora/Reyn, La Luz Church, Purple Affinity)
- I’m with you. It’s strange.
- That sounds like a great idea!
- A Snowy Hot Spring (Riki/Shulk, Jakt Geyser, Purple Affinity)
- Not too hot, not too cold!
- Shulk jump in water too!
Xenoblade Chronicles Fallen Arm Heart to Heart Guide
- A Night-Time Chat (Fiora/Sharla, Ether Light, Green Affinity)
- Thanks… I think.
- I don’t think he’s changed.
- Just Like Old Times (Fiora/Shulk, Wreckage Beach, Purple Affinity)
- Never mind. It’s fine.
- OK. Here I go.
- Camping Spot (Melia/Riki, Inlet Beach, Purple Affinity)
- Most intriguing.
- But how will you catch it?
- Those Waiting For You (Riki/Shulk, Distant Fingertip, Pink Affinity)
- What wrong, Shulk?
- OK. Here’s the thing…
- A Family of Two (Dunban/Fiora, Junks, Pink Affinity)
- You caught me.
- There’s more to it than that.
- Overcoming the Pain (Fiora/Melia, Digit 1, Pink Affinity)
- And you regret that?
- That’s probably for the best.
- Eternal Scars (Dunban/Melia, Black Wreckage, Pink Affinity)
- We were comrades-in-arms.
- I know the truth.
Xenoblade Chronicles Bionis Interior Heart to Heart Guide
- Fiora’s Body (Fiora/Sharla, Spinal Nerve Tower, Pink Affinity)
- Sorry. Is it that obvious?
- You’re right. I should go.
- Kind Words (Melia/Riki, Terminal Nerve Tower, Pink Affinity)
- You’ve seen right through me.
- That is simply not true.
Xenoblade Chronicles Prison Island Heart to Heart Guide
- Before the Final Battle (Fiora/Shulk, Corridor of Silence, Pink Affinity)
- You’re worried about me.
- Oh, Shulk! Thank you!
- Journey’s End (Reyn/Riki, Empty Throne, Pink Affinity)
- Riki do want to go home.
- Cheer up, Reyn!
- Untold Feelings (Melia/Sharla, Gravina Bridge, Pink Affinity)
- Do you still like him?
- That is just like you, Melia.