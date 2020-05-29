The bonds between your party members are a key aspect of Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition, and one of the best ways to improve the relationship between two characters is a Heart to Heart. Heart to Heart events are scattered throughout the world of Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition, allowing characters to open up to one another and share heartfelt conversations all while raising their Affinity level. Affinity levels can let characters share certain skills with each other, so it’s important to raise them as high as possible. Some Heart to Heart events are locked until later in the story or until you’ve reached a certain Affinity level with the required characters. You can also completely fumble them by choosing the wrong dialogue options.

Each pair of characters in Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition has three Heart to Hearts, adding up to 63 Heart to Hearts in total when you pair everyone together. Proceed with caution, as there are major spoilers for Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition below. This is a complete guide for all the Heart to Hearts in Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition, including all locations and answers.

Xenoblade Chronicles Colony 9 Heart to Heart Guide

Sunrise in the Park (Shulk/Fiora, Outlook Park, Yellow Affinity) You and Dunban… Kind of.

(Shulk/Fiora, Outlook Park, Yellow Affinity) Enduring Friendship (Shulk/Reyn, Tephra Cave Entrance, Green Affinity) We had that big fight? Of course.

(Shulk/Reyn, Tephra Cave Entrance, Green Affinity) Fiora’s Cooking (Reyn/Fiora, Dunban’s House, Green Affinity) Of course I want some! So… uh… when can we eat?

(Reyn/Fiora, Dunban’s House, Green Affinity) Overlooking the Colony (Reyn/Sharla, Agora Shore, Purple Affinity) Do you wanna go back there? Don’t be so hard on yourself!

(Reyn/Sharla, Agora Shore, Purple Affinity) Ancient Wreckage (Melia/Reyn, Cylinder Hangar, Purple Affinity) I am saying exactly that. If there were any survivors?

(Melia/Reyn, Cylinder Hangar, Purple Affinity) A Heropon’s Perspective (Riki/Sharla, Mechon Wreckage Site, Purple Affinity) This is unusual for you, Riki. No, Riki. That’s not true.

(Riki/Sharla, Mechon Wreckage Site, Purple Affinity) Watching Over Them (Dunban/Reyn, Tranquil Square at Night, Pink Affinity) I’m being quite serious. I see you share my view.

(Dunban/Reyn, Tranquil Square at Night, Pink Affinity)

Xenoblade Chronicles Tephra Cave Heart to Heart Guide

Glowing in the Night (Dunban/Riki, Spring of Grief, Purple Affinity) Riki tell Dundun. Riki surrenders!

(Dunban/Riki, Spring of Grief, Purple Affinity) The Legend of the Spider (Reyn/Shulk, Bone Corridor, Purple Affinity) You’re scared of spiders! I played a prank on you!

(Reyn/Shulk, Bone Corridor, Purple Affinity) A Scene Revisited (Fiora/Reyn, Kneecap Hill, Pink Affinity) The first time I came here. No one thinks that, Fiora.

(Fiora/Reyn, Kneecap Hill, Pink Affinity)

Xenoblade Chronicles Bionis Leg Heart to Heart Guide

What Visions May Bring (Shulk/Sharla, Raguel Bridge North, Green Affinity) I wish I had it. You can save someone’s life!

(Shulk/Sharla, Raguel Bridge North, Green Affinity) Heir to the Monado (Dunban/Reyn, Refugee Camp, Green Affinity) If it wasn’t for Shulk. Hope kept her going.

(Dunban/Reyn, Refugee Camp, Green Affinity) What’s on Reyn’s Mind (Reyn/Sharla, Refugee Camp, Green Affinity) You, by a whisker. You have… dignified qualities.

(Reyn/Sharla, Refugee Camp, Green Affinity) Geography Lesson (Dunban/Shulk, Believer’s Paradise, Purple Affinity) Of course I’m interested. Oh! I Know!

(Dunban/Shulk, Believer’s Paradise, Purple Affinity) Revisiting the Past (Dunban/Sharla, Rho Oasis, Pink Affinity) Did something happen? Was it important to her?

(Dunban/Sharla, Rho Oasis, Pink Affinity)

Xenoblade Chronicles Colony 6 Heart to Heart Guide

One Year On (Dunban/Reyn, Pod Depot, Purple Affinity) Well, I was glad you came back. I know how you feel.

(Dunban/Reyn, Pod Depot, Purple Affinity) Recovery and Reflection (Dunban/Fiora, Hope Farm, Purple Affinity) It makes me sad. It must have been really tough.

(Dunban/Fiora, Hope Farm, Purple Affinity) Dunban’s Right Arm (Dunban/Sharla, Hope Farm, Purple Affinity) It hardly even bothers me now. I have no regrets.

(Dunban/Sharla, Hope Farm, Purple Affinity) Quiet Time (Fiora/Riki, Armu Farm, Purple Affinity) Nature’s wonderful, isn’t it? I like the way you speak.

(Fiora/Riki, Armu Farm, Purple Affinity) Renewed Determination (Reyn/Shulk, Freight Elevator, Pink Affinity) Could’ve been veeery different. You’re not wrong.

(Reyn/Shulk, Freight Elevator, Pink Affinity) Strength of Heart (Dunban/Shulk, Main Entrance, Pink Affinity) It’s because you’re Dunban. Strength of the heart.

(Dunban/Shulk, Main Entrance, Pink Affinity) The Colony Reborn (Sharla/Shulk, Roof of Reconstruction HQ, Pink Affinity) A safe haven for everyone, huh? Because it’s everyone’s dream.

(Sharla/Shulk, Roof of Reconstruction HQ, Pink Affinity)

Xenoblade Chronicles Ether Mine Heart to Heart Guide

A Broken Watch (Sharla/Shulk, Mining Base, Purple Affinity) It’s a beautiful watch. I can fix it!

(Sharla/Shulk, Mining Base, Purple Affinity) A Wistful Glow (Reyn/Sharla, Central Terminal, Pink Affinity) Sounds like fun! Gadolt would just be a friend.

(Reyn/Sharla, Central Terminal, Pink Affinity)

Xenoblade Chronicles Satorl Marsh Heart to Heart Guide

The Shimmering Marsh (Dunban/Shulk, Zaldania Waterfall at Night, Green Affinity) Really? Interesting. Will it ever run out?

(Dunban/Shulk, Zaldania Waterfall at Night, Green Affinity) High Entia History (Dunban/Melia, Sororal Statues, Purple Affinity) That seems fitting. A half-Homs like you?

(Dunban/Melia, Sororal Statues, Purple Affinity) Atop the Crown Tree (Riki/Sharla, Crown Tree, Pink Affinity) I’m not surprised. Oh dear! Why not?

(Riki/Sharla, Crown Tree, Pink Affinity)

Xenoblade Chronicles Makna Forest Heart to Heart Guide

Fallen Brethren (Melia/Shulk, Agni Tablet, Green Affinity) What’s wrong? They sound like great people.

(Melia/Shulk, Agni Tablet, Green Affinity) No Boys Allowed (Melia/Sharla, Sparkling Pool, Green Affinity) You may be correct. Are you sure?!

(Melia/Sharla, Sparkling Pool, Green Affinity) Riki’s Crazy Crystal Plan (Reyn/Riki, Twisted Tree Gate, Purple Affinity) What you gonna do with it? You’ve gotta refine it!

(Reyn/Riki, Twisted Tree Gate, Purple Affinity)

Xenoblade Chronicles Frontier Village Heart to Heart Guide

At the Pollen Works (Riki/Shulk, Pollen Works, Green Affinity) Because it’s not made of metal? That’s very resourceful of you!

(Riki/Shulk, Pollen Works, Green Affinity) True Natures (Dunban/Melia, Apex Lake, Green Affinity) I’ll be honest… Not really. As all wise rulers do.

(Dunban/Melia, Apex Lake, Green Affinity) A Mysterious Sanctuary (Melia/Riki, Prophecy Hut, Green Affinity) They’re delivered from on high? You mean… you?

(Melia/Riki, Prophecy Hut, Green Affinity) Reawakened Memories (Fiora/Sharla, Prophecy Hut, Purple Affinity) You mean… Shulk? Reyn said that?

(Fiora/Sharla, Prophecy Hut, Purple Affinity) A Day Like Any Other (Fiora/Melia, Nopon Tower, Purple Affinity) OK. I’ll tell you. No, nothing in particular.

(Fiora/Melia, Nopon Tower, Purple Affinity) Life’s Hard for a Heropon (Dunban/Riki, Riki’s House, Pink Affinity) I’ll shed a tear for you. Not at all.

(Dunban/Riki, Riki’s House, Pink Affinity)

Xenoblade Chronicles Eryth Sea Heart to Heart Guide

Fish Fly! Fish Fly! (Reyn/Riki, Sleeping Dragon Isle, Green Affinity) But Riki just see one! Riki want five for himself!

(Reyn/Riki, Sleeping Dragon Isle, Green Affinity) A Gift for a Loved One (Dunban/Sharla, Ether Plant, Green Affinity) I – I’d love to, thank you… But the thought is still nice.

(Dunban/Sharla, Ether Plant, Green Affinity) Flowers of Eryth Sea (Riki/Sharla, Hovering Reef 2, Green Affinity) I like flowers too. She’d be so happy!

(Riki/Sharla, Hovering Reef 2, Green Affinity) Riki Have Question (Fiora/Riki, Syrath Lighthouse, Pink Affinity) What is it, Riki? You do? Wow!

(Fiora/Riki, Syrath Lighthouse, Pink Affinity)

Xenoblade Chronicles Alcamoth Heart to Heart Guide

Brother and Sister (Dunban/Fiora, Fountain of Hope, Green Affinity) I could get used to it too. You worry too much.

(Dunban/Fiora, Fountain of Hope, Green Affinity) The Forefathers (Fiora/Riki, Great Hall, Green Affinity) Forefathers were important? Make weapons! Fight Dinobeast!

(Fiora/Riki, Great Hall, Green Affinity) Melia’s Imperial Villa (Fiora/Melia, Whitewing Villa, Green Affinity) Thanks! So it’s not just me then…

(Fiora/Melia, Whitewing Villa, Green Affinity) So Close, Yet So Far (Melia/Shulk, Audience Chamber, Purple Affinity) It’s not a bad thing. Nothing would change.

(Melia/Shulk, Audience Chamber, Purple Affinity) Ancient Astrology (Melia/Sharla, West of Melfica Road, Purple Affinity) Of course I do! Yes, I do.

(Melia/Sharla, West of Melfica Road, Purple Affinity) A Breathtaking Sight (Melia/Reyn, Sky Terrace, Pink Affinity) I quite agree. I got that impression.

(Melia/Reyn, Sky Terrace, Pink Affinity)

Xenoblade Chronicles High Entia Tomb Heart to Heart Guide

Echoes of Ancient Times (Melia/Reyn, Valley of Emporers, Pink Affinity) Let’s go and take a look. Mind sharing it with us?

(Melia/Reyn, Valley of Emporers, Pink Affinity) Hopes and Plans (Melia/Shulk, Hall of Trials, Pink Affinity) Do you think it’s possible? You’ll… look for them with me?

(Melia/Shulk, Hall of Trials, Pink Affinity)

Xenoblade Chronicles Valak Mountain Heart to Heart Guide

In Ose Tower (Dunban/Riki, Harict Chapel, Green Affinity) Ghosts are here. Dundun know what ghost is?

(Dunban/Riki, Harict Chapel, Green Affinity) First Sight of Snow (Fiora/Reyn, La Luz Church, Purple Affinity) I’m with you. It’s strange. That sounds like a great idea!

(Fiora/Reyn, La Luz Church, Purple Affinity) A Snowy Hot Spring (Riki/Shulk, Jakt Geyser, Purple Affinity) Not too hot, not too cold! Shulk jump in water too!

(Riki/Shulk, Jakt Geyser, Purple Affinity)

Xenoblade Chronicles Fallen Arm Heart to Heart Guide

A Night-Time Chat (Fiora/Sharla, Ether Light, Green Affinity) Thanks… I think. I don’t think he’s changed.

(Fiora/Sharla, Ether Light, Green Affinity) Just Like Old Times (Fiora/Shulk, Wreckage Beach, Purple Affinity) Never mind. It’s fine. OK. Here I go.

(Fiora/Shulk, Wreckage Beach, Purple Affinity) Camping Spot (Melia/Riki, Inlet Beach, Purple Affinity) Most intriguing. But how will you catch it?

(Melia/Riki, Inlet Beach, Purple Affinity) Those Waiting For You (Riki/Shulk, Distant Fingertip, Pink Affinity) What wrong, Shulk? OK. Here’s the thing…

(Riki/Shulk, Distant Fingertip, Pink Affinity) A Family of Two (Dunban/Fiora, Junks, Pink Affinity) You caught me. There’s more to it than that.

(Dunban/Fiora, Junks, Pink Affinity) Overcoming the Pain (Fiora/Melia, Digit 1, Pink Affinity) And you regret that? That’s probably for the best.

(Fiora/Melia, Digit 1, Pink Affinity) Eternal Scars (Dunban/Melia, Black Wreckage, Pink Affinity) We were comrades-in-arms. I know the truth.

(Dunban/Melia, Black Wreckage, Pink Affinity)

Xenoblade Chronicles Bionis Interior Heart to Heart Guide

Fiora’s Body (Fiora/Sharla, Spinal Nerve Tower, Pink Affinity) Sorry. Is it that obvious? You’re right. I should go.

(Fiora/Sharla, Spinal Nerve Tower, Pink Affinity) Kind Words (Melia/Riki, Terminal Nerve Tower, Pink Affinity) You’ve seen right through me. That is simply not true.

(Melia/Riki, Terminal Nerve Tower, Pink Affinity)

Xenoblade Chronicles Prison Island Heart to Heart Guide