Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition EXP Farming – How to Level Up Fast

Being an RPG, experience points are a key aspect of Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. Practically everything, from combat to exploration, rewards EXP points to your party, but there are a few ways to increase your EXP gain and quickly level your party up. Overleveling your characters makes Xenoblade Chronicles a much easier game, so if you’re struggling to take down a tough boss, this can give you the edge in a fight. These are the best tips and tricks for leveling up fast in Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, including the best way to farm EXP.

How to Level Up in Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

Everything you do in Xenoblade Chronicles will reward you with EXP, but there are a few tried and true methods of power leveling that you can rely on without resorting to mindlessly farming experience. Side quests are a great way to earn EXP and are the primary way of leveling up outside of the main story. They’re found all over the place and are marked on your map with a “!” symbol. These will take you to areas you wouldn’t normally visit, and they directly link with the next best way of leveling up.

Exploration is another way to quickly level up in Xenoblade Chronicles. Discovering new locations and landmarks rewards a fairly large chunk of EXP, so be sure to clear out your map anytime you enter a new area. Make sure to accept tons of side quests when you reach an area, as that will give you something to do while you explore. Many side quests will bring you to landmarks and locations anyway.

Achievements also reward experience, but these will likely be completed as you normally play Xenoblade Chronicles. These are pretty much all milestones that will come naturally over time, like using a specific Art a certain number of times or discovering a certain number of landmarks. These should supplement your normal EXP gain, not be your primary method of leveling up.

How to Quickly Farm EXP in Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

If you notice we didn’t list battling above, that’s because there’s a much more efficient way to gain EXP through battles. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition includes a new difficulty mode called Expert Mode, which allows you to restrict your party’s levels in order to make combat more challenging. Because of the way combat EXP is awarded in Xenoblade Chronicles, you can exploit this system to earn more experience. If you drop your characters’ levels lower than the levels of the enemies in a given area, then you’ll earn more EXP from defeating them as a result. When you disable Expert Mode, all of that experience will be added to your characters, making them stronger in the process. If you decide to stay on Expert Mode, or if you were already playing on Expert Mode, then you’ll just earn more reserve EXP to add to your party whenever you choose. Restrict your level using Expert Mode and then go fight random enemies (or unique monsters for an additional challenge) in order to level up quickly.