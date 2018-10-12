Where is Xur in Destiny 2 This Week – Location & Inventory

Where is Xur in Destiny 2 this week? Each weekend in Destiny, Xur, Agent of the Nine makes an appearance in the Tower to dole out exotic weapons and engrams to Guardians. He’s a one stop shop for the rarest exotics in Destiny, so it’s no surprise that players await his weekly arrival with bated breath. In Destiny 2 the vendor arrives at a random location and remains there for a set time period of time.

Xur Location

Each week Xur’s location changes. Find out below where Xur is this week.

Xur Inventory Items

Xur is on Nessus. This week Xur has the following exotic weapons and gear:

ACD/0 Feedback Fence – Titan Gauntlets (23 Legendary Shards)

Knucklehead Radar – Hunter Helmet ( 23 Legendary Shards)

Geomag Stabilizers – Warlock Leg Armor (23 Legendary Shards)

The Queenbreaker – Exotic Fusion Rifle ( 29 Legendary Shards)

Five of Swords – Challenge Card

Fated Engram – 97 Legendary Shards

How to find Xur

Xur will generally arrive at predetermined locations on different planets and zones in the Destiny 2 game. Xur can be in different locations each week, but he’ll be there for a set amount of time.

Xur arrives on Fridays at 9AM PT | 11AM CT | 12PM ET and will remain until the weekly reset occurs each Tuesday. The time that Xur arrives does change during daylight savings time.

What Does Xur Sell?

Xur sells very rare Exotic Weapons and Exotic Armor in Destiny 2. He allows players to trade in-game currency of Legendary Shards in exchange for exotic level weapons and armor for each class in the game. Xur no longer accepts Strange Coins. Every week Xur will have an exotic piece of armor for each class in Destiny 2: Titan, Hunter, and Warlock. He’ll also have an exotic weapon for sale, which all classes can use.

How to Purchase Items from Xur

Once you find Xur you’ll need to have the appropriate type of currency to make transactions with him. To purchase exotic gear you’ll need to have a lot of Legendary Shards which can be collected by breaking down or dismantling legendary or exotic gear.

Xur also sells Fated Engrams in exchange for Legendary Shards. Fated Engrams are guaranteed to give you an Exotic item that you do not currently own. If you purchase a Fated Engram you may receive any of the game’s exotic weapons and armor, so long as you don’t already own it.

Who is Xur?

Xur is a travelling vendor in Destiny 2 who is of the Firstborn awoken race. He is presumed to be of male gender. His current location is constantly unknown, as he comes and goes freely selling his strange Curios and Exotic items to Guardians.

Xur has a mixture of items for the Titan, Warlock, and Hunter classes. Each week this inventory will feature one Exotic armor piece for each class, as well as an Exotic Weapon that can be used by all players. The Fated Engram can also be purchased which will give players a random Exotic item.

Check back each week for future locations of Xur and the exotic Destiny items this mysterious vendor has for sale.

- This article was updated on:April 9th, 2021