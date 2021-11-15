November’s update has arrived for Zombie Army 4: Dead War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. November’s update brought many changes to the PC and console version, fine-tuning and fixing some recurring issues regarding in-game progress, clipping, special effects, and more. Players who bought the game through the Windows Store should have all the DLCs in their accounts now; there used to be a problem causing DLC’s to be missing even after installing the files. Here’s everything new with Zombie Army 4: Dead War’s November update.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War November Update Patch Notes

Attention Slayers,

As usual, we’ve been blown away by the number of undead slain since the latest Zombie Army 4 update. A huge thank you to The Resistance for your response to Season 3 and for feeding back to HQ throughout – the development team has heeded the call to arms!

As well as more general bug fixes, this update addresses the reports of audio inconsistencies, most prevalent to PlayStation players since the release of 3.4.

Windows Store:

The issue causing DLC to go missing despite players owning and installing the content has now been resolved

PlayStation:

Online multiplayer can now be accessed after an extended soak in rest mode

Players can now view the text messages in the lobby and during gameplay sent from themselves or other players that are also in Simplified Chinese

There is now a PlayStation icon next to a PlayStation players’ name on their player card or when they use Voice Chat

PC:

Cross-play – PC platforms are currently able to switch between Push-to-talk and Always-On when using Voice Chat

When using a Gamepad, PC players are now able to use voice chat due to initial issues with it currently only working as “Push to Talk” via the keyboard

All Platforms (Excluding Stadia):

The progress Block on Rotten Coast, Survive Hitler’s Trap has now been resolved

FG 42 SMG Stat Card Error has been rectified

The Damnedbusters achievement now unlocks after completing the mission

The progress block on the Dead Zeppelin Heartbreaker objective has been resolved

In Deeper Than Hell, Episode 4 Ancient Temple, the ‘Stop Schweiger Completing the Occult Engine’ objective now gets completed after destroying all 7 batteries during coop play-through

The Blowtorch Weapon – VFX of weapon attachments now disappears after consuming it

The ‘All of this has happened before’ achievement now unlocks

Tarot Charm Pack – The ‘Judgement’ charm no longer clips with the ‘Blowtorch’ during gameplay

Occult Karl Outfit – No longer clips with certain Pistols and the holster of the Occult Karl Outfit

Occult Karl Outfit – Certain headgear no longer clips with the head of the Occult Karl Outfit

The Strange Brigade Headgear Pack – Eyeballs of ‘Occult Karl’ character now glow after equipping the ‘Mummy Head Mask’

The Progression block on Zombie Zoo Nightmare mode has been resolved

Progress Block on Hell Base, Chapter 4, Survive the Zombie Horde has been resolved

Hell’s Cauldron – Walkway B – Overly dark texture is no longer observed over the metal platform present near the Firetrap located on Walkway B

Hell’s Cauldron – Walkway A2 – The black texture is no longer observed in the gap of the metal beams present near the Tower A door located on the Walkway A2

Cross-play (PlayStation/PC only) – In a Lobby or in-game the player’s own “Mute” button is now disabled If Voice Chat is disabled in the Options

Cross-play (PlayStation/PC only) – When disabling Voice Chat via the Options in a Lobby or in-game, the disabled comms icon failed to appear. This will appear correctly after leaving and re-joining

Blowtorch Weapon Bundle – The visuals for the first, second, and third damage upgrades are now unique

Ambient, menu, and zombie sounds are now at the correct levels

As always, we appreciate the community contacting us with any issues that might arise. Please continue to do so, so that we can investigate any queries as soon as possible.

Vive la résistance!

One of the most noticeable changes to Zombie Army 4: Dead War is going to be the fixes to some levels like RottenCoast and Dead Zeppelin Heartbreaker, some players were experiencing some progress blocks, but now they should be gone. Players who have been struggling to find a balance regarding the game’s sound will be happier now. Ambient, menu, and zombie sounds are now at the correct levels, so players will not have to spend more time trying to find a balance between the three sound settings.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is available on PC, PS4 Xbox One, and Google Stadia. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Zombie Army4: Dead War website.