Zombie Army 4: Dead War Season 3 Launches

Zombie Army is one of those game series that may not get a whole lot of mainstream attention but still provides plenty for those who want Sniper Elite with a taste of brain-eating cadavers. Having run through the trilogy myself prior to Dead War, it’s easy to see the appeal for a title such as this. If you found yourself enjoying the latest installment though, you’ll be happy to know there’s more in store over the next season. Zombie Army 4: Dead War has today begun Season 3, launching a brand new map as the first of a three-part campaign titled “Return to Hell”. You can check out the trailer for the update below.

Season 3 of Zombie Army 4: Dead War takes our four heroes to the rich Italian coast, to investigate a mysterious derelict base following a mysterious transmission it sent to the heroes. As everyone saw coming though, this base offers more than meets the eye, infested with all sorts of undead adversaries. Still, you have a job to do. Across this massive, open-ended level, handle all sorts of evil monstrosities and discover the first chapter to this brand new story. Titled Terminal Error, you can either get your hands on this map through Season Pass 3 or as a standalone for a small fee.

That isn’t all that’s come to Zombie Army 4 today though. Along with that, you can score yourself a host of new cosmetics. The new packs today are listed below:

Undercover Marie Outfit

Zombie Headgear Pack

MI934 Pistol Bundle

Elemental Weapon Skins

Zombie Charm Pack

As for the remainder of Season 3, you can expect additional campaign missions, character skin packs, weapon bundles, headgear packs, and charm packs. That’s not even mentioning the quality of life features, such as today’s ability to slap any voice on any character. It’s not much, but that added level of customization is far from not being desired.

Will you be trying out Season 3’s first map? Let me know in the comments below.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.