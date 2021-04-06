Xbox Game Pass is Getting Zombie Army 4, Grand Theft Auto V, and More

We’re at the start of April, which means it’s time for Microsoft to showcase a host of brand new Xbox Game Pass titles in the pipeline! If you recall, many of the titles that arrived on the service this past month were massive additions that proved great for both users and Xbox alike. To give a few examples, Outriders, Octopath Traveler, and NieR: Automata all made their way in March, making for some incredible value. With a month like that, this month’s games aren’t as extravagant but should not be overlooked by any means. Without further adieu, here are your Xbox Game Pass titles for the start of April 2021!

Xbox Game Pass Console Titles

Grand Theft Auto V – April 8

Zombie Army 4: Dead War – April 8

NHL 21 – April 12

Rain on Your Parade – April 15

MLB The Show 2021 – April 20

Xbox Game Pass PC Titles

Zombie Army 4: Dead War – April 8

Rain on Your Parade – April 15

Pathway – April 15

Cloud Titles

Grand Theft Auto V – April 8

Zombie Army 4: Dead War – April 8

Disneyland Adventures – April 8

Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure – April 8

Rain on Your Parade – April 15

MLB The Show 2021 – April 20

Overall, this edition sees xCloud scoring the widest range of titles, even if some are already featured on the other two platforms. One particular thing to note though is Microsoft’s release of MLB The Show 2021. This has been a Sony exclusive series for the longest time now, so sports game fans should find themselves pleased by this additional. Another large title of note is Grand Theft Auto V, which provides a robust multiplayer offering combined with a lengthy and enjoyable single-player campaign. If you haven’t had the chance to play it yet, I couldn’t recommend it more.

What games from Xbox Game Pass will you be playing early this month? What do you hope to see later in April? Be sure to let me know in the comments below.