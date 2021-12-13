Zombie Army 4: Dead War Update 1.45 Patch Notes

Update 1.45 has arrived for Zombie Army 4: Dead War, and here’s a list with the full changes and fixes added with this patch. Update 1.45 will solve a lot of problems in Zombie Army 4: Dead War, so players should have a better experience after installing this patch. This update did not bring any content additions, but it solved many issues regarding texture, clipping, and achievements. No Christmas additions have been made to the game so far, but there is still time left to fight zombies on this holiday. Here’s everything new with Zombie Army 4: Dead War update 1.45.
Zombie Arm 4: Dead War Update 1.45 Patch Notes
ALL PLATFORMS
- The cumulative playtime counter now works as intended
- Cutscene SFX error in the Dead Zeppelin level has now been rectified
- Dead Ahead – Shooting Range – Zombies no longer misaligned with the cage present inside the Safe Room
- Crossplay (PlayStation/PC Only) – Death Canal – Interact prompt for the workbench is no longer unavailable for players while the game is hosted on PS4
- The Strange Brigade Headgear Pack – The Seteki Headdress Headgear no longer clips through Secondary Weapons on all Hector character skins
- Crossplay (PlayStation/PC Only) – Resolved an issue where the Speaker icon didn’t display correctly when the player mutes
- Return to Hell – The Karl zombie characters that appear throughout the mission no longer wear the Occult Karl Outfit skin
- Blowtorch Weapon Bundle – Mismatched texture is no longer observed for the Blowtorch’s Platinum skin
- Blowtorch Weapon Bundle – Visual error for the second and third Fuel Pump Regulator upgrades has been rectified
- Hell’s Cauldron – Walkway A1 – Overly dark texture is no longer observed on the metal platform after exiting the Start Room
- Crossplay (PlayStation/PC Only) – Voice chat toggle description has been adjusted for clarity
- M3 Grease Gun – The issue causing charms to be incorrectly attached to the weapon has now been resolved
- Flare Gun – The issue causing charms to be incorrectly attached to the weapon has now been resolved
- Crossplay (PlayStation/PC Only) – Resolved an issue where the Speaker icon would remain on players screens after releasing the ‘Push to talk’ button during the gameplay
- Resolved an error where the collectible section would display an incorrect preview image for all DLCs selected after Damnation Valley.
- Horde Mode – The Blowtorch weapon has been added to weapon caches
- The Progress Block affecting some players in Hell’s Cauldron has now been rectified
- Resolved issue where the player mute icon would stay on the screen despite being unmuted
- Rectified an error where chapters would display incorrect challenges in the mission select screen
STADIA
All of the above, plus:
- The issue causing DLC to go missing despite players owning and installing the content has now been resolved
- The progress Block on Rotten Coast, Survive Hitler’s Trap has now been resolved
- FG 42 SMG Stat Card Error has been rectified
- The Damnedbusters achievement now unlocks after completing the mission
- The progress block on the Dead Zeppelin Heartbreaker objective has been resolved
- In Deeper Than Hell, Episode 4 Ancient Temple, the ‘Stop Schweiger Completing the Occult Engine’ objective now gets completed after destroying all 7 batteries during coop play-through
- The Blowtorch Weapon – VFX of weapon attachments now disappears after consuming it
- The ‘All of this has happened before’ achievement now unlocks
- Tarot Charm Pack – The ‘Judgement’ charm no longer clips with the ‘Blowtorch’ during gameplay
- Occult Karl Outfit – No longer clips with certain Pistols and the holster of the Occult Karl Outfit
- Occult Karl Outfit – Certain headgear no longer clips with the head of the Occult Karl Outfit
- The Strange Brigade Headgear Pack – Eyeballs of ‘Occult Karl’ character now glow after equipping the ‘Mummy Head Mask’
- The Progression block on Zombie Zoo Nightmare mode has been resolved
- Progress Block on Hell Base, Chapter 4, Survive the Zombie Horde has been resolved
- Hell’s Cauldron – Walkway B – Overly dark texture is no longer observed over the metal platform present near the Firetrap located on Walkway B
- Hell’s Cauldron – Walkway A2 – The black texture is no longer observed in the gap of the metal beams present near the Tower A door located on the Walkway A2
- Blowtorch Weapon Bundle – The visuals for the first, second, and third damage upgrades are now unique
WINDOWS STORE
All of the above, plus:
- Lobbies no longer fail to appear on the ‘Browse Games’ screen after getting kicked from a lobby
This patch brought many changes and not only to the Steam version. Google Stadia and Windows Store players also got some fixes to their respective versions of the game. A portion of the patch focused on texture and visual problems, model clipping, and much more. Besides the graphical fixes, the developers solved some issues regarding weapons, achievements, SFX, and challenges.
Zombie Army 4: Dead War is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Zombie Army 4: Dead War website.