Zombie Army 4: Dead War Update 1.45 Patch Notes

Update 1.45 has arrived for Zombie Army 4: Dead War, and here’s a list with the full changes and fixes added with this patch. Update 1.45 will solve a lot of problems in Zombie Army 4: Dead War, so players should have a better experience after installing this patch. This update did not bring any content additions, but it solved many issues regarding texture, clipping, and achievements. No Christmas additions have been made to the game so far, but there is still time left to fight zombies on this holiday. Here’s everything new with Zombie Army 4: Dead War update 1.45.

Zombie Arm 4: Dead War Update 1.45 Patch Notes

ALL PLATFORMS

The cumulative playtime counter now works as intended

Cutscene SFX error in the Dead Zeppelin level has now been rectified

Dead Ahead – Shooting Range – Zombies no longer misaligned with the cage present inside the Safe Room

Crossplay (PlayStation/PC Only) – Death Canal – Interact prompt for the workbench is no longer unavailable for players while the game is hosted on PS4

The Strange Brigade Headgear Pack – The Seteki Headdress Headgear no longer clips through Secondary Weapons on all Hector character skins

Crossplay (PlayStation/PC Only) – Resolved an issue where the Speaker icon didn’t display correctly when the player mutes

Return to Hell – The Karl zombie characters that appear throughout the mission no longer wear the Occult Karl Outfit skin

Blowtorch Weapon Bundle – Mismatched texture is no longer observed for the Blowtorch’s Platinum skin

Blowtorch Weapon Bundle – Visual error for the second and third Fuel Pump Regulator upgrades has been rectified

Hell’s Cauldron – Walkway A1 – Overly dark texture is no longer observed on the metal platform after exiting the Start Room

Crossplay (PlayStation/PC Only) – Voice chat toggle description has been adjusted for clarity

M3 Grease Gun – The issue causing charms to be incorrectly attached to the weapon has now been resolved

Flare Gun – The issue causing charms to be incorrectly attached to the weapon has now been resolved

Crossplay (PlayStation/PC Only) – Resolved an issue where the Speaker icon would remain on players screens after releasing the ‘Push to talk’ button during the gameplay

Resolved an error where the collectible section would display an incorrect preview image for all DLCs selected after Damnation Valley.

Horde Mode – The Blowtorch weapon has been added to weapon caches

The Progress Block affecting some players in Hell’s Cauldron has now been rectified

Resolved issue where the player mute icon would stay on the screen despite being unmuted

Rectified an error where chapters would display incorrect challenges in the mission select screen

STADIA

All of the above, plus:

The issue causing DLC to go missing despite players owning and installing the content has now been resolved

The progress Block on Rotten Coast, Survive Hitler’s Trap has now been resolved

FG 42 SMG Stat Card Error has been rectified

The Damnedbusters achievement now unlocks after completing the mission

The progress block on the Dead Zeppelin Heartbreaker objective has been resolved

In Deeper Than Hell, Episode 4 Ancient Temple, the ‘Stop Schweiger Completing the Occult Engine’ objective now gets completed after destroying all 7 batteries during coop play-through

The Blowtorch Weapon – VFX of weapon attachments now disappears after consuming it

The ‘All of this has happened before’ achievement now unlocks

Tarot Charm Pack – The ‘Judgement’ charm no longer clips with the ‘Blowtorch’ during gameplay

Occult Karl Outfit – No longer clips with certain Pistols and the holster of the Occult Karl Outfit

Occult Karl Outfit – Certain headgear no longer clips with the head of the Occult Karl Outfit

The Strange Brigade Headgear Pack – Eyeballs of ‘Occult Karl’ character now glow after equipping the ‘Mummy Head Mask’

The Progression block on Zombie Zoo Nightmare mode has been resolved

Progress Block on Hell Base, Chapter 4, Survive the Zombie Horde has been resolved

Hell’s Cauldron – Walkway B – Overly dark texture is no longer observed over the metal platform present near the Firetrap located on Walkway B

Hell’s Cauldron – Walkway A2 – The black texture is no longer observed in the gap of the metal beams present near the Tower A door located on the Walkway A2

Blowtorch Weapon Bundle – The visuals for the first, second, and third damage upgrades are now unique

WINDOWS STORE

All of the above, plus:

Lobbies no longer fail to appear on the ‘Browse Games’ screen after getting kicked from a lobby

This patch brought many changes and not only to the Steam version. Google Stadia and Windows Store players also got some fixes to their respective versions of the game. A portion of the patch focused on texture and visual problems, model clipping, and much more. Besides the graphical fixes, the developers solved some issues regarding weapons, achievements, SFX, and challenges.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Zombie Army 4: Dead War website.