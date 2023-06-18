Image: Yuki Tabata

Did you finish reading chapter 362 and are looking for the Black Clover Chapter 363 spoilers, release timeline, and recap so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release? Things just got crazy with Asta’s ritual magic when Damnatio shows up at the end of the chapter. To see what happens next, we will provide Black Clover Chapter 363 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to answer questions like this.

Black Clover Chapter 363 Spoilers

No Black Clover Chapter 363 spoilers or a chapter summary have been released. However, we expect them to drop in the middle of the week, around June 21 or 22, so check back soon, as we will update this guide once they do!

Black Clover Chapter 363 Release Timeline

The Black Clover Chapter 363 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, June 26, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities.

8:00 AM PST Sunday, June 25

9:00 AM MST Sunday, June 25

10:00 AM CST Sunday, June 25

12:00 PM EST Sunday, June 25

1:00 PM AST Sunday, June 25

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, June 25

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, June 25

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, June 25

9:30 PM IST Sunday, June 25

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, June 25

12:00 AM PHT Monday, June 26

1:00 AM JST Monday, June 26

Where Can You Read Black Clover Chapter 363?

You can read the three most recent chapters of Black Clover on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Black Clover.

Black Clover Chapter 362 Recap

Amid a devastating attack on the kingdom by the Wizard King, Julius-Sama, all hope seems lost as the citizens accept their defeat. However, Marx suddenly appears and reveals that the enemy has possessed the Wizard King’s body. He also tells everyone that Yuno has defeated the Wizard King once, giving them hope. Mismosa then reveals that she is a member of the same brigade as Yuno, the Golden Dawn and that he possesses a powerful four-leaf clover grimoire.

The citizens realize that Yuno has been leading the fight all along and that they can use his magic to escape. Meanwhile, an already injured Sekke summons his bronze creation magic, the “Super Sekke Magnum Cannon Ball,” which unfortunately gets destroyed in one hit. Despite this, Sekke’s resolve to be strong like Asta was admirable and reminiscent of Asta’s determination in the previous arc.

Later, Asta searches for his comrades on an island, where Ryu informs him that they are getting ready for the ritual. However, things worsen when Asta’s ritual goes awry when it is interrupted by Damnatio, who was turned into a Paladin by Lucius when the chapter ends here.

