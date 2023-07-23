Black Clover Chapter 367 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Yuki Tabata

Black Clover Chapter 366 ended with Asta countering Damnatio’s Air Magic using his Anti-Magic spell. Then, Asta slashes Damnatio using his Zetten. Unfortunately, we are on break next week, meaning we won’t see the conclusion of the fight between Asta and Damnatio until the series returns. However, we will provide Chapter 367 spoilers when they become available, so you don’t have to wait the entire break to see what happens next. Here is everything you need to know about Black Clover Chapter 367.

Black Clover Chapter 367 Spoilers

As of now, there are no Black Clover Chapter 367 spoilers or raw scans. These usually come out midweek, but due to the series taking a break, we anticipate them to be available by August 3, 2023. Please check back on that day for updates, as we will provide them as soon as they become available.

Black Clover Chapter 366 Recap

Black Clover Chapter 366, “Main Performer,” began with a flashback of the Hino Country as Yosuga and Ichika arrived to bid farewell to Asta. As Asta said his goodbyes and thanked the Hino Country people for all their help, Finral arrived to pick up Asta.

While Asta seemed happy to see Finral, Shogun Ryuya Ryudo had something more important to ask him. Ryuya knew one more person could join Asta and go to the Clover Kingdom. Hence he suggested Finral take Ichika with them. Ichika initially rejected this idea as she believed that her place was with Ryuya. That’s when Yosuga Mushogatake assured Ichika that he would protect the Shogun and the Hino Country. Ryuya added to this and told Ichika to go to the Clover Kingdom and reunite with her older brother Yami Sukehiro.

Chapter 366 returns to the present time with Asta arriving at the Clover Kingdom. He was left angry upon seeing his Magic Knight squad mates beaten and in such a sorry state. That’s when Damnatio tried to intimidate him. However, Asta felt confident in himself when he asked Finral to focus on medical treatment while taking on the Paladin alone.

Asta whipped out his Demon Slasher Katana, walking toward Damnatio to fight him. He was confident that he would win and was left unfazed by Damnatio’s threats. Damnatio used his Air Magic to pass judgment on Asta. However, Asta canceled it out using his Anti-Magic. Damnatio was left surprised by this as Finral could understand that Asta had become more adept at using Anti-Magic.

Asta remarked Damnatio’s magic to be very incompatible with his Anti-Magic. Following that, he questioned Damnatio’s morals as he contradicted his statements about justice and peace. Right after, Black Clover chapter 366 spoilers showed Asta slashing Damnatio using his Zetten.

Black Clover Chapter 366 Fan Thoughts

Some fans complain that Asta’s Anti-Magic is overpowered and leaves no one to match him. However, don’t forget that his anti-magic gets negated by magic that’s stronger than it, which is why it needs to be comparable in strength to the magic it negates. Due to Asta’s ki training, the anti-magical power he can produce now is far more robust than before.

Furthermore, fans have expressed their dissatisfaction that Asta defeating Damnatio renders the Black Bull’s efforts meaningless and insignificant. However, it is important to consider a few things:

The situation had some merit as it led to Damnatio resorting to using devil magic.

The Black Bull’s plan was not to defeat Damnatio, but to delay him until Asta arrives.

Without the magic boost from Yuno, the Black Bulls were able to defeat the angel minions, leaving Damnatio alone.

Lucius is much stronger than Damnatio. If Asta had difficulty fighting against Damnatio, he might not have been prepared to take on Lucius. With the Manga nearing its conclusion, there are likely only a handful of individuals who could pose a challenge to Asta, which is the natural progression.

Black Clover Chapter 367 Release Timeline

The Black Clover Chapter 367 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, August 7, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities.

8:00 AM PST Sunday, August 6

9:00 AM MST Sunday, August 6

10:00 AM CST Sunday, August 6

12:00 PM EST Sunday, August 6

1:00 PM AST Sunday, August 6

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, August 6

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, August 6

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, August 6

9:30 PM IST Sunday, August 6

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, August 6

12:00 AM PHT Sunday, August 7

1:00 AM JST Monday, August 7

Where Can You Read Black Clover Chapter 367?

You can read Black Clover Chapter 367 on the Manga Plus website for free, plus the three latest chapters to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Black Clover.

