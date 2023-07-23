One Piece Chapter 1089 Spoilers, Release Timeline and Recap

Image: Eiichrio Oda

One Piece is finally getting hype, and fans were left wondering what would happen to Garp while unanimously hating on Koby for his Honesty Impact move that destroyed Pizzaro’s big hand. Unfortunately, we are on another break, but this time it is due to Eiichiro Oda’s regular break (nothing to do with his eyes). In addition, in Chapter 1089, we will finally see the Straw Hat Pirates on Egghead Island for the first time since Chapter 1079. Because of this, we don’t blame you if you want to look for One Piece Chapter 1089 spoilers, which we are happy to provide! Here’s everything you need to know about One Piece Chapter 1089.

One Piece Chapter 1088 Spoilers

Due to the extended break, One Piece 1089 spoilers and raw scans will be released on July 31, 2023. We will update this guide as soon as they drop, so check back at this date!

One Piece Chapter 1088 Recap

Koby uses a new attack called “Honesty Impact” to destroy Pizzaro’s hand that threatens to destroy Garp’s ship. Juzan Creates an Ice Blade and pierces Garp while surrounded by Blackbeard Pirates. Garp is laughing while the ice starts to free him (like Saul in Ohara). Garp tells Koby and the rest of the Marines to flee and that they are the future of the Marines. After that, the Narrator says that Garp’s fate is unknown as he disappeared at Hachinosu Island. In addition, Luffy claims Egghead Island as his stronghold, but we see the Marines have also arrived.

One Piece Chapter 1089 – Egghead Island Recap

Here is a recap of what happened on Egghead Island so you know exactly where the action will pick up in One Piece Chapter 1089:

York was revealed to be a traitor.

The Strawhat Pirates teamed up with CP0 to fight against Seraphim.

Marines and a ship with Blackbeard Pirates flag pull up on Egghead.

Zoro and Kaku fighting S-hawk.

Nami and Sanji are fighting S-Shark.

Brook’s soul looking for vegapunk.

York is the traitor.

Usopp and Half Franky are petrified.

S-snake is looking for more victims.

Robin and Chopper are looking for Vegapunk too.

Finally, in Chapter 1088, the Narrator gives headlines from the next day’s newspaper, including Yonkou Straw Hat Luffy declaring Egghead Island as his stronghold.

One Piece Chapter 1089 Release Timeline

One Piece Chapter 1089 Click Here Once the Chapter Drops

The One Piece Chapter 1089 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, August 7, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Sunday, August 6

9:00 AM MST Sunday, August 6

10:00 AM CST Sunday, August 6

12:00 PM EST Sunday, August 6

1:00 PM AST Sunday, August 6

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, August 6

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, August 6

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, August 6

9:30 PM IST Sunday, August 6

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, August 6

12:00 AM PHT Sunday, August 7

1:00 AM JST Monday, August 7

Related: 10 Biggest Bounties in One Piece, Ranked

Where Can You Read One Piece Chapter 1089?

You can read One Piece Chapter 1089 for free on Viz Media’s website. In addition, the three most recent chapters are also available on the Viz Media website for free if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 1089 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Shueisha Mangas, including One Piece.

- This article was updated on July 23rd, 2023