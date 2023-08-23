Blue Lock Chapter 230 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura

Snuffy is motivated to come out of retirement and pursue his dreams after Shoei Barou reminds him of Mick Munn in Blue Lock Chapter 229. Will Snuffy be able to achieve his goal? You won’t have to wait for the official release timeline because we will have Chapter 230 spoilers posted soon. Find out everything you need to know about Blue Lock Chapter 230.

Blue Lock Chapter 230 Spoilers

No Blue Lock Chapter 230 spoilers and raw scans have been released yet. However, based on previous spoiler drops, we expect them to become available by August 26. Check back at this date as we will update this guide so you don’t miss out on any exciting action!

Blue Lock Chapter 230 Release Timeline

Blue Lock

Chapter 230

The Blue Lock Chapter 230 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Thursday, August 31, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Wednesday , August 30

, 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday , August 30

, 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday , August 30

, 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday , August 30

, 12:00 PM ADT Wednesday , August 30

, 12:00 PM BRT Wednesday , August 30

, 3:00 PM GMT Wednesday , August 30

, 5:00 PM CEST Wednesday , August 30

, 8:30 PM IST Wednesday , August 30

, 10:00 PM ICT Wednesday , August 30

, 11:00 PM PHT Wednesday , August 30

, 12:00 AM JST Thursday, August 31

Blue Lock Chapter 229 Recap

Blue Lock Chapter 229, “Underdog,” begins with Marc Snuffy visiting his old partner, Mick Munn, only to find him lifeless in his home. The panels then cut to Mick and Snuffy, who met on the field because their coach paired them up as a duo on the front.

The coach paired Snuffy and Mick during a training session. Mick rejected the idea of a partner who was just physically imposing. Snuffy made derogatory comments about teaming up with the short person while dismissing their new partnership. After Snuffy and Mick finally scored a goal together, their differences dissolved, and their chemistry sparked a dream of achieving success together.

Chapter 229 shows Snuffy and Mick’s downfall when Mick heavily drinks while Snuffy informs him that they are out of club regulars due to their lackluster performance since their last season. Mick suggests taking things seriously, but Snuffy denies the idea and proposes starting with a lower-ranked team.

Mick Munn denies the idea, proclaiming they should only be interested in big clubs and winning the top 5 European leagues. Snuffy tells Mick to give up on his dream, infuriating Mick, who then tells Snuffy to die and go away. Snuffy calls Mick a brat and advises him not to regret his decision. Mick responds by proudly proclaiming he won’t change his way of life and adds that a wise adult should not act like Snuffy.

Snuffy apologizes to Mick Munn’s lifeless body for not pursuing their dream till the end. The panels then cut to the field where the score is tied at 2-2, and the Ubers are seen rejoicing and congratulating Barou for his super goal.

Barou commands Snuffy to withdraw retirement and remain on the battlefield instead of retiring with just his trophies. Snuffy insists he is still the best in the world and will continue playing. Snuffy then begins a monologue where he says that Mick was right and now he will become a damn brat to pursue his dream. Barou announces that another point is needed to settle the match at the end of Blue Lock Chapter 299.

Where Can You Read Blue Lock Chapter 230?

You can read Blue Lock Chapter 230 online from the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. Unfortunately, it is not translated into English, and you need a membership to read current issues. However, multiple unofficial websites allow you to read Blue Lock online for free. As always, be careful what website you use and do so at your own risk.

- This article was updated on August 23rd, 2023