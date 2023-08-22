Chainsaw Man Chapter 141 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto

In Chainsaw Man Chapter 140, we see Denji touring the Chainsaw Man Church. Hilariously he sees a terrifying wedding chapel, and his reaction is priceless. However, the chapter ends on a serious note when Barem says that a massive devil attack is needed to bring him back. In addition, he asks Denji what Asa’s death would do to tip the scales in his favor. Things are heating up, and you are probably searching for Chapter 141 spoilers to see if Asa is really in danger or if Denji can put this to bed. Here is everything you need to know about Chainsaw Man Chapter 141.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 141 Spoilers

No Chainsaw Man Chapter 141 spoilers, leaks, or raw scans have been released. Nevertheless, we will update you with any developments as soon as they become available. Shueisha manga leaks usually happen midweek, but with the two-week break, we suspect they will drop around August 25, so check back soon!

Chainsaw Man Chapter 140 Recap

Outside a building adorned with Chainsaw Man’s head, Sugo tells Denji that it used to belong to a cult. Denji asks about finding girls, but Sugo takes him on tour first. They meet Nobana Higashiyama, who notes that the cult consists primarily of students due to an “ultraviolet weapon from the Americans in the air.”

Nobana than tells Denji about the Chainsaw Man Wedding Chapel and that the next room is where Denji would make love to a woman before marrying her at the wedding chapel. Denji protests against marriage, causing Nobana to defend teen marriage by blaming American propaganda. Denji then snaps, refuting her claim and expressing his disappointment. Sugo admits he lied but defends the church’s good deeds. Denji questions child marriages. Sugo justifies it, saying some sacrifice is necessary for the greater good.

Nobana attempts to stop the fight during the tour but is dismissed by Barem, the Flamethrower Hybrid. Barem greets Denji but pranks him by sticking his fingers up his nose. Barem wonders why Chainsaw Man hasn’t been fighting devils lately and suggests that a massive devil attack might cause him to return. Denji repeats what Yoshida told him, saying there will be other devil hunters to help against future devil attacks, including Asa. Barem asks if Asa’s death would bring Denji back into action and questions what he values more, his ordinary life or becoming Chainsaw Man. Denji runs away, stunned by the question.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 141 Release Timeline

Chainsaw Man

Chapter 141 Click Here When the Chapter Drops

The Chainsaw Man Chapter 141 release timeline is 1am JST on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Tuesday, August 29

9:00 AM MST Tuesday, August 29

10:00 AM CST Tuesday, August 29

12:00 PM EST Tuesday, August 29

1:00 PM AST Tuesday, August 29

2:00 PM BRT Tuesday, August 29

5:00 PM GMT Tuesday, August 29

7:00 PM CEST Tuesday, August 29

9:30 PM IST Tuesday, August 29

11:00 PM ICT Tuesday, August 29

12:00 AM PHT Wednesday , August 30

, 1:00 AM JST Wednesday, August 30

Where Can You Read Chainsaw Man Chapter 141?

You can read the three most recent chapters of Chainsaw Man on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Chainsaw Man.

- This article was updated on August 22nd, 2023