Blue Lock Chapter 227 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Blue Lock Chapter 226 shows Barou rejecting Snuffy’s moves since he was continually getting stopped by Bastard Munchen. Will this allow the Ubers to overcome, or will the Bastard Munchen adapt to their methods again? To get this answer sooner than the official release (or in a translated state), you may look for Chapter 227 spoilers and raw scans so you don’t miss out on any action. Here’s all the information you need on Blue Lock Chapter 227.

Blue Lock Chapter 227 Spoilers

No Blue Lock Chapter 227 spoilers and raw scans have been released yet. However, they typically drop by the Saturday before the official release meaning we expect them to become available by July 29. Check back at this date because we will update this guide with all the spoilers and raw scans you need to discover what happens next!

Blue Lock Chapter 227 Release Timeline

The Blue Lock Chapter 227 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Wednesday , August 2

, 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday , August 2

, 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday , August 2

, 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday , August 2

, 12:00 PM ADT Wednesday , August 2

, 12:00 PM BRT Wednesday , August 2

, 3:00 PM GMT Wednesday , August 2

, 5:00 PM CEST Wednesday , August 2

, 8:30 PM IST Wednesday , August 2

, 10:00 PM ICT Wednesday , August 2

, 11:00 PM PHT Wednesday , August 2

, 12:00 AM JST Thursday, August 3

Blue Lock Chapter 226 Recap

Chapter 226 of Blue Lock, “Retirement Notice,” continues from the previous chapter where Snuffy, using his exceptional intellect, noticed a small mistake made by Yukimiya and stole the ball, leading to Uber launching a new counterattack.

The focus then shifts to Isagi’s lengthy monologue expressing his frustration that, although his attack pattern was flawless, it failed due to a slight miscommunication. Nevertheless, Isagi refused to blame Yukimiya Kenyu, believing that if he were a skilled striker, he would have been able to score from the pass he received.

As Ubers launched their attack, Isagi quickly switched to defense to prevent them from scoring. However, Ubers had the upper hand, with more players advancing towards the front, making it difficult for Gagamaru to anticipate where Barou’s shot might come from, leaving him confused.

Using his metavision, Isagi could keep track of the ball while monitoring Barou’s position and timing for his shot. However, Isagi couldn’t help but feel let down by Barou’s behavior, feeling that he had become a dull and selfish striker.

When Don Lorenzo passed the ball to Barou, everyone expected him to take a shot. However, when Isagi approached him to defend himself, Barou decided not to shoot, breaking Ubers’ usual pattern. This unexpected move left everyone surprised, and Barou then turned to Snuffy, feeling embarrassed after being stopped by Bastard Munchen four times.

Before, the top scorer had advised him that Barou could become the king if he followed Snuffy’s tactics. However, it seems that those tactics failed repeatedly. As a result, Barou decided to step down from his position as the lead of Ubers and their crucial striker, making him an anomaly within the Ubers team.

Blue Lock Chapter 226 – Snuffy’s Ego

People on social media are divided on whether Snuffy’s ego is a hindrance or a help to their performance. While both sides have valid arguments, I believe that Snuffy’s ego is beneficial. Snuffy provided a thorough analysis of their gameplay and shared numerous strategies and intelligent moves that they can use in the future. They are currently playing at a high level of defense and using tactics that will serve them well if they have a skilled coach in the future. On the other hand, Isagi does not have a specific position and tends to switch and attempt to do everything constantly. I do not think the other characters in Uber should follow this approach. Snuffy is an excellent coach, while Barou prefers to be a leader rather than play under someone else.

Where Can You Read Blue Lock Chapter 227?

You can read Blue Lock Chapter 227 online from the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. Unfortunately, it is not translated into English, and you need a membership to read current issues. However, multiple unofficial websites, like this one, allow you to read Blue Lock online for free. As always, be careful what website you use and do so at your own risk.

