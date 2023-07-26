Master Martial Asumi Chapter 7 Spoilers, Release Timeline and Recap

Image: Kawada

Martial Master Asumi Chapter 6 begins the fight between Nito and his brother Kuzaro. Just as we all thought, Kuzaro overwhelms Nito. Still, the chapter ends with a surprising moment that shocked everyone at the gym with a move that will excite MMA fans. Luckily Martial Master Asumi isn’t taking a break this week, so we won’t have an extended-release schedule like most Shueisha manga. However, the chapter ends on a cliffhanger, so it is only natural that you seek out Chapter 7 spoilers and raw scans to discover what happens earlier. Here is everything you need to know about Martial Master Asumi Chapter 7.

Martial Master Asumi Chapter 6 Recap

Martial Master Asumi Chapter 6, “Round 6: Watershed,” begins the fight between Nito and his brother Kuzaro. In a shocking moment, Kuzaro walks up to Nito without using a stance and begins striking him. This throws off Nito because he can’t see the punches or know what his brother is doing with his eyes alone. Instead, he remembers his grandpa telling him to feel it, which is when he drops his guard. Nit can then take his brother to the ground, but Kuzaro gets the upper hand and begins to ground and pound him. The chapter ends with a surprising moment when Nito gets Kuzaro in a Triangle Choke. Will he be able to choke his brother out, or will Kuzaro escape and beat him?

Martial Master Asumi Gets Center Color Page

The upcoming issue 36-37/2023 of Weekly Shonen Jump will feature a center color page for the popular MMA manga Martial Master Asumi (“Asumi Kakeru”) by Hinomaru Zumou. This celebration marks the start of a new arc and acknowledges the manga’s great popularity. I am extremely excited that Martial Master Asumi is getting this type of publicity, as it has been an extremely fun read so far. The issue will be available on August 7th, and we will post the color page once available so you don’t miss out! Here is the official tweet showing a teaser of what fans can expect.

Mixed Martial Arts Sports Manga "Asumi Kakeru" (Martial Master Asumi) by Kawada (Hinomaru Zumou) is getting center color page in the upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 36-37/2023 out August 7 to celebrate Great Popularity & the start of a new arc. pic.twitter.com/Aq7OkiiNTj — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) July 26, 2023

Martial Master Asumi Chapter 7 Spoilers

No Martial Master Asumi Chapter 7 spoilers or raw scans have been released yet. However, leaks for Shueisha manga usually come out mid-week, so we expect them to be available starting July 28. Check back soon because I will update this guide once they are released!

Martial Master Asumi Chapter 7 Release Timeline

Martial Master Asumi Chapter 7 Click Here Once the Chapter Drops

The Martial Master Asumi Chapter 7 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, July 31, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities.

8:00 AM PST Sunday, July 30

9:00 AM MST Sunday, July 30

10:00 AM CST Sunday, July 30

12:00 PM EST Sunday, July 30

1:00 PM AST Sunday, July 30

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, July 30

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, July 30

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, July 30

9:30 PM IST Sunday, July 30

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, July 30

12:00 AM PHT Sunday, July 31

1:00 AM JST Monday, July 31

Related: One Piece Chapter 1088 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Where Can You Read Martial Master Asumi Chapter 7?

You can read Martial Master Asumi Chapter 7 on the Manga Plus website for free. In addition, you can read the latest three chapters for free, which is excellent since the manga just released, giving you ample time to decide if you like it. However, don’t wait too long; otherwise, you must pay for a membership and use the Shueisha manga and comics app to read chapters beyond the first three.

- This article was updated on July 26th, 2023