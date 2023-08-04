Blue Lock Chapter 228 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura

In Blue Lock Chapter 227, Barou faces off against Isagi and Kaiser in an intense moment. The question remains whether Barou will emerge victorious or if the duo will outmatch him. Naturally, waiting for the release of Chapter 228 may seem too long. Fortunately, we have a trustworthy source for Blue Lock Chapter 228 spoilers, allowing you to discover what happens next without delay.

Blue Lock Chapter 228 Spoilers

Blue Lock Chapter 228 spoilers have been released:

Blue Lock Chapter 228: “Damn Brat”

“The raging Barou presses on! The best way to defeat the king, as foreseen by Isagi in this matchup!

From the previous chapter: Barou vs Isagi and Kaiser.

Isagi “monologue”: If i can aim with Barou’s shot, there are two patterns! “Near” or “Far”? Also, Gagamaru is ready too, as long as he knows when he’ll shoot, he can stop it just in time to react like before! And it’s not just me… Kaiser’s there, too! I’m the one who shoots the “Far” side! If Kaiser interferes on the “near” side, this paper-thin difference will be crushed!

However, Barou did not shoot the ball yet.

Isagi “monologue”: A cut in? He’s not shooting yet!

There is Snuffy and Noa behind Isagi and Kaiser.

Snuffy: What’s wrong, Barou? Shoot it! You Runaway King(-chan)! Or do you want to pass the buck to me? Could it be you want to ask a sensible adult for help? Ego is not going to get you anywhere! You damn brat!

Barou: That’s not it… I learned this the hard way in Blue Lock… but still, I want to… If you want to change thew orld… If there is no evil way to live… you must create it with your own abilities!

Isagi “monologue”: Not a cut-in… I took it out lightly! This is a coming motion!

Barou: I can become a king while still a damn brat! I dont’ live for predetermined future! Even so, if I can’t become the world’s number one king in the future… I’ll die honorably!

Barou kicks and the ball went under Isagi instead.

Isagi “monologue”: The crotch? He aimed at the position where Kiaser and I are aligned, an impossible-to-predict double pocket shot?

Gagamaru: No way… I couldn’t see that…

Aiku: It’s not “designed”… it’s a gamble shot…

Barou: Outta my way. You sensible adults… That’s my future right there.

Snuffy: Damn brat.

Noa: You…

Barou scores a goal and with that the score is now 2-2.

“A dramatic equalizer that shows off his throne! The name of the one and only king sends tremors throughout the world!”

Blue Lock will be on break for a week and will be continued in the next chapter, “Underdog.”

Blue Lock Chapter 228 Release Timeline

The Blue Lock Chapter 228 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Thursday, August 10, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Wednesday , August 9

, 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday , August 9

, 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday , August 9

, 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday , August 9

, 12:00 PM ADT Wednesday , August 9

, 12:00 PM BRT Wednesday , August 9

, 3:00 PM GMT Wednesday , August 9

, 5:00 PM CEST Wednesday , August 9

, 8:30 PM IST Wednesday , August 9

, 10:00 PM ICT Wednesday , August 9

, 11:00 PM PHT Wednesday , August 9

, 12:00 AM JST Thursday, August 10

Blue Lock Chapter 227 Recap

Blue Lock chapter 227, “Scales to the Future,” begins by showing a flashback of Snuffy’s earlier days, where he and his closest companion Mick were having a great time. During their conversation, Mick mentioned that life would be incomplete without them becoming football’s rulers.

In Chapter 227, Shoei Barou dribbles the ball toward Bastard Munchen’s goal while reflecting on his past. He admitted his intention to end his partnership with Snuffy. Shoei had mastered Snuffy’s techniques and Predator Eyes, making the master striker’s tactics useless. Consequently, he waited for the perfect moment to quit. The chapter then returns to the present.

The Ubers were initially bewildered by Barou’s actions, but they quickly rallied behind him upon witnessing his confidence. In doing so, Barou could take control of the entire Ubers team. Although Noa believed that Snuffy would be displeased, the opposite was true, as he was pretty pleased with the outcome.

During a conversation with Snuffy, Barou expressed his belief that his team was elite and provided the best environment for average players. However, for someone like Barou, who aspired to be the best, the environment was not challenging enough. As a result, Barou planned to dismantle Snuffy’s team to defeat Yoichi Isagi.

As Isagi watched Barou, he felt envious of him because he also desired to control the game his way. This filled him with anger, and he was determined to prevent Barou from succeeding. When Barou executed a chop feint and got past the last defender, Isagi and Kaiser stepped in to block his path. This left Barou disadvantaged, as he was now facing two of Bastard Munchen’s top players.

Where Can You Read Blue Lock Chapter 228?

You can read Blue Lock Chapter 228 online from the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. Unfortunately, it is not translated into English, and you need a membership to read current issues. However, multiple unofficial websites allow you to read Blue Lock online for free. As always, be careful what website you use and do so at your own risk.

- This article was updated on August 4th, 2023