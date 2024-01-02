Blue Lock Manga Release Date Schedule 2024: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Check out the release date schedule for Blue Lock manga in 2023 to stay updated on the arrival of new chapters.

January 2nd, 2024 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell , J.R. Waugh
Blue Lock Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule 2024
Images: Yusuke Nomura / Kodansha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Are you looking for a Blue Lock manga chapter release date schedule for 2024 so you know when to expect new chapters? It’s currently being serialized in Weekly Shōnen Magazine but is unavailable on popular websites like Manga Plus, so here’s how you can stay updated!

What is Blue Lock’s Manga Release Schedule?

Since Blue Lock is serialized in the Weekly Shōnen Magazine, it is rare for the series to take a break unless there is a holiday in Japan or the magazine itself takes a break. This means we can expect a new chapter to be released every Wednesday in Japan, or technically Tuesdays in the West before translations.

Full Blue Lock Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2024)

Blue Lock has a generally reliable release date schedule for 2024 much like it did in 2023. However, if an unexpected hiatus happens, we will update this Blue Lock chapter release schedule to reflect new release dates.

ChapterRelease Date
246January 10, 2024
247January 17, 2024
248January 24, 2024
249January 31, 2024
250February 7, 2024
251February 21, 2024
252February 28, 2024
253March 6, 2024
254March 13, 2024
255March 20, 2024
256March 27, 2024
257April 3, 2024
258April 10, 2024
259April 17, 2024
260April 24, 2024
261May 8, 2024
262May 15, 2024
263May 22, 2024
264May 29, 2024
265June 5, 2024
266June 12, 2024
267June 19, 2024
268June 26, 2024
269July 3, 2024
270July 10, 2024
271July 17, 2024
272July 24, 2024
273July 31, 2024
274August 7, 2024
275August 14, 2024
276August 21, 2024
277September 4, 2024
278September 11, 2024
279September 18, 2024
280September 25, 2024
281October 2, 2024
282October 9, 2024
283October 16, 2024
284October 23, 2024
285October 30, 2024
286November 6, 2024
287November 13, 2024
288November 20, 2024
289November 27, 2024
290December 4, 2024
291December 11, 2024
292December 18, 2024

With only a barely less-packed schedule than last year, you can expect plenty to come from Blue Lock in 2024!

Full Blue Lock Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

Starting the year similarly to last year as it will this year, Blue Lock had a pretty spectacular 2023. The number of chapters that passed may have been excessive while fans waited for one goal to be scored, but it was worth the wait!

Blue Lock ChapterRelease Date
202January 11, 2023
203January 18, 2023
204January 25, 2023
205February 1, 2023
206February 15, 2023
207February 22, 2023
208March 1, 2023
209March 8, 2023
210March 15, 2023
211March 22, 2023
212March 29, 2023
213April 5, 2023
214April 12, 2023
215April 19, 2023
216April 26, 2023
217May 10, 2023
218May 17, 2023
219May 24, 2023
220May 31, 2023
221June 14, 2023
222June 28, 2023
223July 5, 2023
224July 12, 2023
225July 19, 2023
226July 26, 2023
227August 2, 2023
228August 9, 2023
229August 23, 2023
230August 30, 2023
231September 6, 2023
232September 13, 2023
233September 20, 2023
234September 27, 2023
235October 4, 2023
236October 11, 2023
237October 18, 2023
238October 25, 2023
239November 8, 2023
240November 15, 2023
241November 22, 2023
242November 29, 2023
243December 6, 2023
244December 13, 2023
245December 27, 2023

You can read Blue Lock manga online from the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. Unfortunately, it is not translated into English, and you need a membership to read current issues. If you want to catch up on previous volumes or read some chapters digitally, check out the publisher’s portal here! You can also read over 100 of the first chapters on Mangamo!

- This article was updated on January 2nd, 2024

