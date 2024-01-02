Blue Lock Manga Release Date Schedule 2024: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Images: Yusuke Nomura / Kodansha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Are you looking for a Blue Lock manga chapter release date schedule for 2024 so you know when to expect new chapters? It’s currently being serialized in Weekly Shōnen Magazine but is unavailable on popular websites like Manga Plus, so here’s how you can stay updated!

What is Blue Lock’s Manga Release Schedule?

Since Blue Lock is serialized in the Weekly Shōnen Magazine, it is rare for the series to take a break unless there is a holiday in Japan or the magazine itself takes a break. This means we can expect a new chapter to be released every Wednesday in Japan, or technically Tuesdays in the West before translations.

Full Blue Lock Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2024)

Blue Lock has a generally reliable release date schedule for 2024 much like it did in 2023. However, if an unexpected hiatus happens, we will update this Blue Lock chapter release schedule to reflect new release dates.

Chapter Release Date 246 January 10, 2024 247 January 17, 2024 248 January 24, 2024 249 January 31, 2024 250 February 7, 2024 251 February 21, 2024 252 February 28, 2024 253 March 6, 2024 254 March 13, 2024 255 March 20, 2024 256 March 27, 2024 257 April 3, 2024 258 April 10, 2024 259 April 17, 2024 260 April 24, 2024 261 May 8, 2024 262 May 15, 2024 263 May 22, 2024 264 May 29, 2024 265 June 5, 2024 266 June 12, 2024 267 June 19, 2024 268 June 26, 2024 269 July 3, 2024 270 July 10, 2024 271 July 17, 2024 272 July 24, 2024 273 July 31, 2024 274 August 7, 2024 275 August 14, 2024 276 August 21, 2024 277 September 4, 2024 278 September 11, 2024 279 September 18, 2024 280 September 25, 2024 281 October 2, 2024 282 October 9, 2024 283 October 16, 2024 284 October 23, 2024 285 October 30, 2024 286 November 6, 2024 287 November 13, 2024 288 November 20, 2024 289 November 27, 2024 290 December 4, 2024 291 December 11, 2024 292 December 18, 2024

With only a barely less-packed schedule than last year, you can expect plenty to come from Blue Lock in 2024!

Full Blue Lock Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

Starting the year similarly to last year as it will this year, Blue Lock had a pretty spectacular 2023. The number of chapters that passed may have been excessive while fans waited for one goal to be scored, but it was worth the wait!

Blue Lock Chapter Release Date 202 January 11, 2023 203 January 18, 2023 204 January 25, 2023 205 February 1, 2023 206 February 15, 2023 207 February 22, 2023 208 March 1, 2023 209 March 8, 2023 210 March 15, 2023 211 March 22, 2023 212 March 29, 2023 213 April 5, 2023 214 April 12, 2023 215 April 19, 2023 216 April 26, 2023 217 May 10, 2023 218 May 17, 2023 219 May 24, 2023 220 May 31, 2023 221 June 14, 2023 222 June 28, 2023 223 July 5, 2023 224 July 12, 2023 225 July 19, 2023 226 July 26, 2023 227 August 2, 2023 228 August 9, 2023 229 August 23, 2023 230 August 30, 2023 231 September 6, 2023 232 September 13, 2023 233 September 20, 2023 234 September 27, 2023 235 October 4, 2023 236 October 11, 2023 237 October 18, 2023 238 October 25, 2023 239 November 8, 2023 240 November 15, 2023 241 November 22, 2023 242 November 29, 2023 243 December 6, 2023 244 December 13, 2023 245 December 27, 2023

You can read Blue Lock manga online from the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. Unfortunately, it is not translated into English, and you need a membership to read current issues. If you want to catch up on previous volumes or read some chapters digitally, check out the publisher’s portal here! You can also read over 100 of the first chapters on Mangamo!

