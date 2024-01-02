Blue Lock Manga Release Date Schedule 2024: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Are you looking for a Blue Lock manga chapter release date schedule for 2024 so you know when to expect new chapters? It’s currently being serialized in Weekly Shōnen Magazine but is unavailable on popular websites like Manga Plus, so here’s how you can stay updated!
What is Blue Lock’s Manga Release Schedule?
Since Blue Lock is serialized in the Weekly Shōnen Magazine, it is rare for the series to take a break unless there is a holiday in Japan or the magazine itself takes a break. This means we can expect a new chapter to be released every Wednesday in Japan, or technically Tuesdays in the West before translations.
Full Blue Lock Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2024)
Blue Lock has a generally reliable release date schedule for 2024 much like it did in 2023. However, if an unexpected hiatus happens, we will update this Blue Lock chapter release schedule to reflect new release dates.
|Chapter
|Release Date
|246
|January 10, 2024
|247
|January 17, 2024
|248
|January 24, 2024
|249
|January 31, 2024
|250
|February 7, 2024
|251
|February 21, 2024
|252
|February 28, 2024
|253
|March 6, 2024
|254
|March 13, 2024
|255
|March 20, 2024
|256
|March 27, 2024
|257
|April 3, 2024
|258
|April 10, 2024
|259
|April 17, 2024
|260
|April 24, 2024
|261
|May 8, 2024
|262
|May 15, 2024
|263
|May 22, 2024
|264
|May 29, 2024
|265
|June 5, 2024
|266
|June 12, 2024
|267
|June 19, 2024
|268
|June 26, 2024
|269
|July 3, 2024
|270
|July 10, 2024
|271
|July 17, 2024
|272
|July 24, 2024
|273
|July 31, 2024
|274
|August 7, 2024
|275
|August 14, 2024
|276
|August 21, 2024
|277
|September 4, 2024
|278
|September 11, 2024
|279
|September 18, 2024
|280
|September 25, 2024
|281
|October 2, 2024
|282
|October 9, 2024
|283
|October 16, 2024
|284
|October 23, 2024
|285
|October 30, 2024
|286
|November 6, 2024
|287
|November 13, 2024
|288
|November 20, 2024
|289
|November 27, 2024
|290
|December 4, 2024
|291
|December 11, 2024
|292
|December 18, 2024
With only a barely less-packed schedule than last year, you can expect plenty to come from Blue Lock in 2024!
Full Blue Lock Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)
Starting the year similarly to last year as it will this year, Blue Lock had a pretty spectacular 2023. The number of chapters that passed may have been excessive while fans waited for one goal to be scored, but it was worth the wait!
|Blue Lock Chapter
|Release Date
|202
|January 11, 2023
|203
|January 18, 2023
|204
|January 25, 2023
|205
|February 1, 2023
|206
|February 15, 2023
|207
|February 22, 2023
|208
|March 1, 2023
|209
|March 8, 2023
|210
|March 15, 2023
|211
|March 22, 2023
|212
|March 29, 2023
|213
|April 5, 2023
|214
|April 12, 2023
|215
|April 19, 2023
|216
|April 26, 2023
|217
|May 10, 2023
|218
|May 17, 2023
|219
|May 24, 2023
|220
|May 31, 2023
|221
|June 14, 2023
|222
|June 28, 2023
|223
|July 5, 2023
|224
|July 12, 2023
|225
|July 19, 2023
|226
|July 26, 2023
|227
|August 2, 2023
|228
|August 9, 2023
|229
|August 23, 2023
|230
|August 30, 2023
|231
|September 6, 2023
|232
|September 13, 2023
|233
|September 20, 2023
|234
|September 27, 2023
|235
|October 4, 2023
|236
|October 11, 2023
|237
|October 18, 2023
|238
|October 25, 2023
|239
|November 8, 2023
|240
|November 15, 2023
|241
|November 22, 2023
|242
|November 29, 2023
|243
|December 6, 2023
|244
|December 13, 2023
|245
|December 27, 2023
You can read Blue Lock manga online from the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. Unfortunately, it is not translated into English, and you need a membership to read current issues. If you want to catch up on previous volumes or read some chapters digitally, check out the publisher’s portal here! You can also read over 100 of the first chapters on Mangamo!
- This article was updated on January 2nd, 2024