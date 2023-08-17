Boruto: All New Character Designs After Timeskip for Two Blue Vortex

Images: Mikio Ikemoto / Masashi Kishimoto / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is making waves and it’s not even out yet. The series was predicted to set off a storm of hype with the reveals of its timeskip following a 4-month wait between chapters. All along, we had known about Boruto and Kawaki’s designs thanks to the manga and anime, but beyond that it was a mystery for many other characters. Given the reactions and hype for Naruto Shippuden before its debut, fans were ready. Then the leaks started flowing about all the new character designs after the timeskip in Boruto, and we knew we were in for a treat!

Sarada, Sumire, and Shikamaru Among Others Get Timeskip Glow-Up in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Leaks

Beyond Boruto and Kawaki, we are treated to so many other characters in the series getting new designs after the timeskip for Two Blue Vortex. So many characters have grown remarkably over the years, with some maturing into their roles, while others are elevated to incredible heights. This goes beyond the glimpses we saw at an older Sarada Uchiha, and reminds us of how far these characters have come over the time elapsed.

How Long Was the Boruto Timeskip for Two Blue Vortex?

The timeskip was 4 years, enough time for Boruto to become significantly stronger with Sasuke’s guidance, and for the Konoha supporting shinobi to stay relevant mature, and grow as well. In two and a half years, Boruto’s predecessor became Naruto Shippuden with its characters demonstrating remarkable growth. Characters like Sakura, who languished on the sidelines, flourished during this time.

Related: Boruto Chapter 81 Leaks and Raw Scans Show Timeskip Glow-up and a Possible New Hokage

It also put the main characters on more level ground with their mentors, seeing them for their flaws and giving us a greater understanding of their motives and backstories. In the case of Two Blue Vortex, we see some incredible things brewing, starting with an iconic fan-favorite getting his greatest time to shine yet.

Shikamaru Becomes Hokage After Timeskip

It’s uncertain how long this role will be his, as Naruto is not dead, merely imprisoned along with Hinata. It could be an interim leadership role, but it’s also one he’s clearly been meant to inherit for some time. He’s had a far more compelling, cerebral role in Boruto, so it’s only fitting he gets the coveted role as the village’s big cheese, for however long it lasts.

Sarada Gets a New Look and Likely Expansion on Her Sharingan Developments From Chapter 80

Sarada had some interesting final moments in Chapter 80 of Boruto. She is one of the only shinobi who clued in about Boruto’s cruel fate as he is forced to leave, and tearfully pleads her father, Sasuke, to protect and nurture his growth. It’ll be interesting to see how her family background, combining the Uchiha blood and Sharingan eyes with Sakura’s guidance and expertise as a student of Tsunade and a medical kunoichi. It also seems clear she resents Shikamaru’s new role.

Sumire Gets Minimal Changes

One of the more vanilla Boruto timeskip fits is Sumire, keeping a lot of her aesthetic from before to make one of the most vanilla of the new character designs. The Class Representative and admirer of Boruto’s, it’ll be interesting to see her role in this, especially with how the Omnipotence Shinjutsu affected the public’s memory of the young Uzumaki shinobi.

Mizuki Is Fit for Brooding in Boruto Chapter 81 Leaks

Mizuki is a bit of an underappreciated character in Naruto Next Generations, but with his expanded role as a companion of Boruto’s yet having his memories altered, it could be an interesting take. With what we know about his background and likely position as a bit of an outsider, it could be interesting to follow his story as the series continues.

Himawari is Training Like a Genin in Content from Raw Scans

The younger sister of Boruto and bearer of the Byakugan, Himawari’s journey will also be one to follow in Two Blue Vortex, among many of the new character designs following the timeskip. Having an age disparity not unlike that between Naruto and Konohamaru, it’ll be interesting to see what role she plays in the future. But for now, it looks like she’s ready to kick ass regardless. It also looks like Team 10’s members train her, with Shikadai, Inojin, and most notably Cho-Cho helping hone her abilities.

Code Looks Great Under the Heel of Boruto’s Shoe

It’s no surprise that Code is going to be a major antagonist to start out this new arc. He’s vowed vengeance on Konoha, and his Claw Grime minions are ready to wreak havoc in the series. But it’s also epic to see Boruto return, scarred eye and dripped out, ready to put him in his place. It doesn’t hurt to also see parts of Boruto’s outfit, including a cool necklace bearing the Uzumaki family symbol.

Beyond this, there are plenty of characters to see in future chapters following this timeskip for Boruto Chapter 81 outside of simple leaks and rumors.

- This article was updated on August 17th, 2023