Boruto Chapter 81 Leaks and Raw Scans Show Timeskip Glow-up and a Possible New Hokage

Images: Mikio Ikemoto / Masashi Kishimoto / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is riding an insane hype train. Not only is it continuously among the top trending Entertainment topics on Twitter, but it’s also getting a lot of attention because it promises a radical change to the series’ status quo. Much like Naruto Shippuden gained hype and attention for its timeskip designs, Boruto gets its time in the limelight, and not even just for the main characters. There’s a big story brewing, and from the leaks of Boruto Chapter 81, we’re looking at a pretty awesome timeskip glow-up after the 4-month hiatus.

Boruto Chapter 81 Leaks, Raw Scans, and Rumors Indicate the Timeskip Was Necessary

Boruto designs are in, and fans are pleased with the leaks and raw scans from Chapter 81. We have already seen cover artwork and teases for Team 7, but now we get glimpses of the action and how the characters interact with one another. We even get to see other characters like Boruto’s sister, Himawari, as well as Sumire and many other supporting characters.

Related: Boruto: Chapter 81 Release Date

But beyond the fit pics, there’s still a massive plot brewing. Eida’s Omnipotence shinjutsu caused a radical shift of positions between Boruto and Kawaki. Characters have vowed to train and get stronger to combat Code’s looming threat, and there are already some intense confrontations in this first chapter.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 81 Leaks and Rumors Suggest Big Leaps in Power for the Heroes

With leakers like d0nut freed up from their usual Oshi no Ko leaks, we’ve also been treated to scans of some pretty badass moments. This includes Boruto stomping Code’s face, tense confrontations between former allies, and even an update on Naruto and Hinata’s imprisonment. Finally, it appears that Shikamaru is made the new Hokage, and, being a lifelong Shikamaru fan, I’m ecstatic.

The ball hasn’t stopped rolling since April, and it’s good to see the series with some genuine direction, especially along with knowing it’ll have a meaty 40+ pages to read. Boruto fans are eating right now, and it looks like the series might live up to the hype.

- This article was updated on August 16th, 2023