Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 81 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 80 Recap

Get ready for the release date of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 81 here!

August 14th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 81 Release Date
It’s been a lengthy four months, but Boruto is back, and the eponymous hero will be stronger than ever. The scion of Konoha’s Uzumaki family and son of Hokage Naruto Uzumaki has seen a horrible turn of events that has thrust him into the loneliness and isolation felt by his adoptive brother, Kawaki. The remnants of Kara lie solely within Code, who now bears a blazing vendetta against Boruto and his village. With Boruto placed as an outcast from his home and needing to train to fight for his life, we’re in for a hell of a time skip. Get ready for the release date of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 81 here!

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 81 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 81 will release on August 20, 2023. The chapter will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Boruto portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

This marks the beginning of Part 2, Two Blue Vortex, after a time skip following Chapter 80 to conclude Part 1, Naruto Next Generations.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter
81 Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

If you’re hoping to catch the chapter as it drops to see how Boruto, Team 7, and the Konoha gang have been doing over the years, you’re in luck! Check below for our release time zone guide on Boruto Chapter 81!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

After numerous teases and cover images revealing how the characters look, we’ll finally see the time skip as Boruto enters a dangerous new chapter!

RECAP: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Chapter 80 Spoilers, and What to Expect in Chapter 81 Timeskip

Eida’s omnipotence was triggered with horrifying results. Kawaki, wishing for a way to justify killing Boruto and ending the existential threat to Konoha, altered the public’s memories and swapped places and lives with Boruto. Boruto must escape with his life, and Sarada catches on, begging her father Sasuke to protect him. Konoha’s forces will pursue Boruto, thinking he’s the traitorous outsider out to kill the Hokage’s son, so he has to train to confront Kawaki and end this.

  • Boruto-Chapter-81-Timeskip
    Image: Mikio Ikemoto / Masashi Kishimoto / Shueisha / VIZ Media
  • Boruto-Two-Blue-Vortex-Chapter-81-Release-Date-Boruto-Uzumaki
    Image: Pierrot
  • Boruto-Two-Blue-Vortex-Chapter-81-Release-Date-Kawaki
    Image: Pierrot

It’s here that we see Boruto lose his privilege and start from nothing. We’ll see plenty of developments, like why Boruto now has Sasuke’s sword, and what Code’s been up to all this time, plotting a Pain-like attack on Konoha. But something tells me that Boruto’s stronger than a little army of Code’s Claw Grime.

- This article was updated on August 14th, 2023

