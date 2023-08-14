Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 81 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 80 Recap

Images: Mikio Ikemoto / Masashi Kishimoto / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

It’s been a lengthy four months, but Boruto is back, and the eponymous hero will be stronger than ever. The scion of Konoha’s Uzumaki family and son of Hokage Naruto Uzumaki has seen a horrible turn of events that has thrust him into the loneliness and isolation felt by his adoptive brother, Kawaki. The remnants of Kara lie solely within Code, who now bears a blazing vendetta against Boruto and his village. With Boruto placed as an outcast from his home and needing to train to fight for his life, we’re in for a hell of a time skip. Get ready for the release date of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 81 here!

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 81 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 81 will release on August 20, 2023. The chapter will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Boruto portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

This marks the beginning of Part 2, Two Blue Vortex, after a time skip following Chapter 80 to conclude Part 1, Naruto Next Generations.

If you’re hoping to catch the chapter as it drops to see how Boruto, Team 7, and the Konoha gang have been doing over the years, you’re in luck! Check below for our release time zone guide on Boruto Chapter 81!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

After numerous teases and cover images revealing how the characters look, we’ll finally see the time skip as Boruto enters a dangerous new chapter!

RECAP: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Chapter 80 Spoilers, and What to Expect in Chapter 81 Timeskip

Eida’s omnipotence was triggered with horrifying results. Kawaki, wishing for a way to justify killing Boruto and ending the existential threat to Konoha, altered the public’s memories and swapped places and lives with Boruto. Boruto must escape with his life, and Sarada catches on, begging her father Sasuke to protect him. Konoha’s forces will pursue Boruto, thinking he’s the traitorous outsider out to kill the Hokage’s son, so he has to train to confront Kawaki and end this.

Image: Mikio Ikemoto / Masashi Kishimoto / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Image: Pierrot

Image: Pierrot

It’s here that we see Boruto lose his privilege and start from nothing. We’ll see plenty of developments, like why Boruto now has Sasuke’s sword, and what Code’s been up to all this time, plotting a Pain-like attack on Konoha. But something tells me that Boruto’s stronger than a little army of Code’s Claw Grime.

